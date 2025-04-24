Quarterly net revenues of $155 million, up 12% year-over-year, with 4,268 active patients on therapy as of March 31, 2025
Results from Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial in pancreatic cancer accepted as late-breaking abstract for presentation at 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
CE Mark approval received for Optune Lua for use concurrently with immune checkpoint inhibitor or docetaxel in adult patients with metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on or after a platinum-based regimen
Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).
"This is a period of meaningful momentum for Novocure," said Ashley Cordova, CEO Novocure. "After years in a single commercial indication, our footprint is expanding across new indications, new centers, and new physician specialties. Our lung launch is progressing. Our pipeline is advancing. And our commitment to patient-forward innovation is stronger than ever. We look forward to updating you on our progress as the year unfolds."
Financial updates for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025:
- Total net revenues for the quarter were $155.0 million, an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2024. This increase is primarily driven by active patient growth across our major markets and to a lesser extent from reimbursement improvements.
- The U.S., Germany, France and Japan contributed $93.2 million, $18.7 million, $17.9 million and $8.7 million, respectively, with other active markets contributing $11.9 million.
- Revenue in Greater China from Novocure's partnership with Zai Lab totaled $4.6 million.
- Recognized revenue from Optune Lua in the quarter was $1.5 million, including $0.8 million from malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM), and $0.7 million from metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Gross margin for the quarter was 75% compared to 76% in the prior year period.
- The reduction of gross margin was primarily driven by the roll out of our HFE arrays and the NSCLC launch, where we are treating on-label patients at risk prior to establishing broad reimbursement.
- The global tariff environment is changing rapidly. On April 9, 2025 the U.S. temporarily delayed implementation of new tariffs by 90 days, resulting in a 10% tariff for most countries. If the current pause is extended through year-end, Novocure could see an increase in import duties of up to $8 million in 2025. If the tariffs return to pre-April 9 rates after the current 90-day pause, Novocure could see an increase in import duties of up to $11 million in 2025. Novocure is closely monitoring the evolving tariff landscape with the intent to mitigate impacts on our supply chain costs where possible.
- Research, development and clinical studies expenses for the quarter were $53.8 million, an increase of 4% from the same period in 2024.
- Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $55.8 million, an increase of 1% compared to the same period in 2024. This primarily reflects higher costs associated with the expansion of our NSCLC sales force.
- General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $44.8 million, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2024. This was primarily driven by a $2.3 million one-time expense to retire a production line related to supply chain optimization efforts and higher personnel costs associated with our launch of NSCLC and preparations for additional future indication launches
- Net loss for the quarter was $34.3 million with loss per share of $0.31.
- Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $(5.0) million.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $929.1 million as of March 31, 2025.
Operational updates for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025:
- As of March 31, 2025, there were 4,268 total active patients on TTFields therapy globally.
- Optune Gio
- 1,608 prescriptions for Optune Gio for the treatment of glioblastoma were received in the quarter, a decrease of 1% from the same period in 2024. The U.S., Germany, France and Japan contributed 908; 198; 207 and 118 prescriptions, respectively, with the remaining 177 prescriptions contributed by other active markets.
- As of March 31, 2025, there were 4,162 active Optune Gio patients on therapy, an increase of 9% from the same period in 2024. The U.S., Germany, France and Japan contributed 2,157; 573; 463 and 445 Optune Gio active patients, respectively, with the remaining 524 active patients contributed by other active markets.
- Optune Lua
- 127 total prescriptions for Optune Lua were received in the quarter. 92 Optune Lua prescriptions were received for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC and 35 prescriptions were received for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
- As of March 31, 2025, there were 106 active Optune Lua patients on therapy, including 62 patients treated for metastatic NSCLC patients and 44 patients treated for MPM.
- Beginning in Q1 2026, Novocure intends to stop reporting new prescriptions received in period and will provide active patients on TTFields therapy by indication and by material market as the key operating statistics.
Quarterly updates and achievements:
- In 2024, Novocure announced the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 clinical trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant extension in overall survival. The results of the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 clinical trial will be presented as a late-breaking abstract at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) scientific congress. Novocure plans to host an investor event with live webcast featuring the trial principal investigator and Novocure leadership following the presentation at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.
- In April, Novocure received CE Mark for the use of Optune Lua concurrently with immune checkpoint inhibitors or docetaxel in adult patients with metastatic NSCLC who have progressed on or after a platinum-based regimen.
Anticipated clinical milestones:
- Data from Phase 2 PANOVA-4 clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer (H1 2026)
- Data from Phase 3 TRIDENT clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (H1 2026)
*Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
We measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.
NOVOCURE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
Year ended
2025
2024
2024
Unaudited
Audited
Net revenues
154,994
138,503
605,220
Cost of revenues
38,521
33,689
137,181
Gross profit
116,473
104,814
468,039
Operating costs and expenses:
Research, development and clinical studies
53,777
51,598
209,645
Sales and marketing
55,792
55,206
239,063
General and administrative
44,769
39,530
189,827
Total operating costs and expenses
154,338
146,334
638,535
Operating income (loss)
(37,865
(41,520
(170,496
Financial income (expenses), net
7,570
9,878
39,334
Income (loss) before income tax
(30,295
(31,642
(131,162
Income tax
4,024
7,118
37,465
Net income (loss)
(34,319
(38,760
(168,627
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share
(0.31
(0.36
(1.56
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
110,281,832
107,266,198
107,834,368
Consolidated Balance Sheets
USD in thousands (except share data)
NOVOCURE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
127,279
163,767
Short-term investments
801,852
796,106
Restricted cash
2,152
2,327
Trade receivables, net
84,507
74,226
Receivables and prepaid expenses
34,043
35,063
Inventories
39,468
35,086
Total current assets
1,089,301
1,106,575
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
79,599
77,660
Field equipment, net
16,914
14,811
Right-of-use assets
48,511
27,120
Other long-term assets
14,484
14,618
Total long-term assets
159,508
134,209
TOTAL ASSETS
1,248,809
1,240,784
Consolidated Balance Sheets
USD in thousands (except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Convertible note
558,970
558,160
Trade payables
95,086
105,086
Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses
89,249
93,130
Total current liabilities
743,305
756,376
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Senior secured credit facility, net
97,450
97,300
Long-term leases
40,310
19,971
Employee benefit liabilities
5,768
6,940
Other long-term liabilities
18
18
Total long-term liabilities
143,546
124,229
TOTAL LIABILITIES
886,851
880,605
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital
Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 111,482,600 shares and 108,516,819 shares at March 31, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
1,554,608
1,519,809
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,201
(5,500
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(1,188,449
(1,154,130
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
361,958
360,179
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,248,809
1,240,784
Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures reconciliation
USD in thousands
Three months ended March 31,
2025
2024
% Change
Net income (loss)
(34,319
(38,760
(11
Add: Income tax
4,024
7,118
(43
Add: Financial expenses (income), net
(7,570
(9,878
(23
Add: Depreciation and amortization
3,325
2,815
18
EBITDA
(34,540
(38,705
(11
Add: Share-based compensation
29,552
34,084
(13
Adjusted EBITDA
(4,988
(4,621
8
Active Patients on Therapy
March 31,
2025
2024
CNS
Lung
Total
CNS
Lung
Total
Active patients at period end (1)
United States
2,157
74
2,231
2,122
15
2,137
International markets:
Germany
573
21
594
531
9
540
France
463
463
318
318
Japan
445
445
379
379
Other international
524
11
535
469
2
471
International markets Total
2,005
32
2,037
1,697
11
1,708
4,162
106
4,268
3,819
26
3,845
(1) Lung includes both active patients in NSCLC and MPM. Worldwide, there were 44 and 26 active MPM patients on therapy as of as of March 31, 2025 and 2024 and 62 active NSCLC patients on therapy as of as of March 31, 2025.
