KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while maintaining annual sales outlook.The company said the outlook is revised to reflect the negative impact from anticipated one-time charge of approximately $0.06 per share related to license agreement with Hengrui Pharma.The outlook also absorbs an estimated $200 million of additional costs for tariffs implemented to date.For fiscal 2025, Merck now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.82 to $8.97 per share, lower than the prior guidance range of $8.88 to $9.03 per share. Sales are still expected between $64.1 billion and $65.6 billion.On average, 23 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $8.94 per share on sales of $65.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com