WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $179.369 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $198.167 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $3.466 billion from $3.394 billion last year.Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $179.369 Mln. vs. $198.167 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $3.466 Bln vs. $3.394 Bln last year.