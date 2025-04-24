NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY):Earnings: $2.456 billion in Q1 vs. -$11.911 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.20 in Q1 vs. -$5.89 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.668 billion or $1.80 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.50 per share Revenue: $11.201 billion in Q1 vs. $11.865 billion in the same period last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 - $7.00 Full year revenue guidance: $45.8 - $46.8 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX