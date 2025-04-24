EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Apr 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.44 % 4.69 % 5.12 % 44704084 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 194891 0 0.44 % 0.00 % Total 194891 0.44 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2030 Until 24.01.2028 - 24.01.2030 85336 0.19 % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 76055 0.17 % Certificates 25.09.2026 Until 28.04.2025 - 25.09.2026 381180 0.85 % Listed Call Option 18.12.2026 Until 17.04.2025 - 18.12.2026 94200 0.21 % Listed Put Option 18.12.2026 Until 17.04.2025 - 18.12.2026 140000 0.31 % Total 776771 1.74 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts for difference 26.02.2027 Until 30.04.2025- 26.02.2027 Cash 121837 0.27 % Certificates 20.03.2026 Until 30.12.2025- 20.03.2026 Cash 1260 0 % Listed Call Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 17.04.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 398170 0.89 % Listed Call Warrant 20.03.2026 Until 16.05.2025- 20.03.2026 Cash 15397 0.03 % Listed Call Warrant on basket 03.01.2033 03.01.2033 Cash 94860 0.21 % Listed Put Warrant 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 37231 0.08 % Listed Put Warrant 19.12.2025 Until 20.06.2025-19.12.2025 Cash 1078 0 % OTC Call Option 03.01.2033 Until 17.04.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 427627 0.96 % OTC Call Option 20.03.2026 Until 17.04.2025-20.03.2026 Cash 18660 0.04 % OTC Put Option 03.01.2033 Until 20.06.2025- 03.01.2033 Cash 40191 0.09 % OTC Put Option 19.12.2025 Until 20.06.2025-19.12.2025 Cash 1078 0 % OTC Call Option on basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 160621 0.36 % Total 1318010 2.95 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting: 16 Apr 2025

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

24 Apr 2025





