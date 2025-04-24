WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG):Earnings: -$85.4 million in Q1 vs. $110.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q1 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $124.0 million or $0.33 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $2.322 billion in Q1 vs. $2.495 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX