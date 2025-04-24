WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $142 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $157.1 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $142.9 million or $0.33 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $2.233 billion from $2.042 billion last year.TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $142 Mln. vs. $157.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $2.233 Bln vs. $2.042 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX