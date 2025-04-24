Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451
Düsseldorf
24.04.25
12:31 Uhr
14,920 Euro
+0,160
+1,08 %
PR Newswire
24.04.2025 14:00 Uhr
H+H international A/S: Major shareholder announcement

Finanznachrichten News

Company announcement No. 582, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Solbet Sp. Z o.o., Poland, today informed H+H International A/S that as per 23 April 2025 Solbet Sp. Z o.o. has increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 4,130,000 shares, equal to 25.03% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in H+H International A/S thus, exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 25% in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/major-shareholder-announcement,c4139967

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4139967/3408161.pdf

582 - Major shareholder announcement

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/major-shareholder-announcement-302437301.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
