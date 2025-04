Stabilis Solutions Announces First Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast Date

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last-mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2025 results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 800-343-4849

International Live: 203-518-9848

Conference ID: SLNGQ125

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 15, 2025:

Domestic Live: 800-723-0544

International Live: 402-220-2656

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last-mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6502

ir@stabilis-solutions.com

