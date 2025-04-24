WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), a chain store that sells equipment and products related to home improvement, agriculture, livestock, and others, on Thursday initiated second-quarter guidance and revised down its annual earnings outlook.Hal Lawton, CEO of Tractor Supply, said: 'Since issuing our initial 2025 outlook, there has been a notable increase in uncertainty, in particular the introduction of new tariffs. In response, we are updating the range of our full-year outlook and providing guidance for the second quarter.'For the second quarter, TSCO expects earnings of $0.79 to $0.81 per share. On average, 26 analysts polled forecast the firm to earn $0.84 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company projects its second-quarter sales growth to be in the range of around 3 to 4 percent.For the full year, Tractor Supply now anticipates earnings per share of $2 to $2.18 against earlier guidance of $2.10 to $2.22 per share. Analysts, on average, expect the company to post an annual income of $2.16 per share.Annual net profit is now projected to be in the range of $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion, compared with the previous outlook of $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion.For the full year, Tractor Supply now expects annual sales growth of 4 percent to 8 percent, compared with the earlier expectation of 5 percent to 7 percent.TSCO was down by 4.42 percent at $48.42 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX