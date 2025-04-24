CCL Industries Inc.: CCL Industries Announces the Passing of Board Member Vincent J. Galifi

CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) ("CCL" or "the Company") announces with great sadness the passing of Mr. Vincent J. Galifi, a valued member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Galifi joined the Board in December of 2016 and assumed the role of Chair of Audit Committee in May of 2019. He also served as a member of the Company's Human Resources Committee since May of 2017. Throughout his tenure, Mr. Galifi made invaluable contributions to the Board, consistently providing insightful guidance supported by his financial acumen and strategic expertise.

"Vince's impact on the Company extended well beyond his leadership and wise counsel; he was also a trusted colleague and friend," said Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of the Company. "He will be deeply missed."

The Board of Directors and employees of the Company extend their deepest condolences to the Galifi family.

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,300 people operating 213 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

