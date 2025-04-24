Western Alaska Minerals Corp: Western Alaska Minerals Announces Name Change to Alaska Silver

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "WAM") (TSXV:WAM)(Frankfurt:M17)(OTC PINK:WAMFF) is pleased to announce that effective April 25, 2025, the Company will change its name to "Alaska Silver Corp.", subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The rebrand reflects the Company's value, underpinned by the 75 million ounces of silver equivalent at 980 grams per ton in the inferred resource at the Waterpump Creek Deposit ("Waterpump Creek") - a cornerstone of its 100% owned Illinois Creek Project.

"I am excited to announce our name change to Alaska Silver. The name change represents our renewed focus on the exceptional silver value in the district. As such, our planned 2025 drill program will concentrate on expanding the high-grade mineralization at the Waterpump Creek Deposit." stated Kit Marrs, CEO.

Mr. Marrs continues, "Silver continues to prove invaluable both as a superior electrical conductor for industrial uses and as a sound financial investment. While advancing our silver assets, we remain committed to developing the other critical minerals at Illinois Creek, strengthening the Company's overall value proposition."

The Company's subordinate voting shares ("Shares") are expected to commence trading under the Company's new name and under a new CUSIP/ISIN (01176C109 / CA01176C1095) on the TSXV at the opening of business on April 29, 2025. The rebranded website www.alaskasilver.com will be live on Monday, April 28, 2025. The Company's trading symbol will remain the same.

Western Alaska Minerals is pioneering North America's next major silver and critical minerals district at the Illinois Creek Project, a prolific 8-km mineral corridor hosting two stand-alone deposits with a new Warm Springs discovery zone in between. The Illinois Creek project claims cover a 100% owned land package of 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares), located approximately 38 kilometers by road to the region's marine highway, the Yukon River. Anchored by the high-grade silver mineralization of the Waterpump Creek zone, 75 Moz @ 980 g/t AgEq (Inferred), open to the north and south and the historic Illinois Creek mine, 525 Koz AuEq - 373 Koz @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (Indicated), 152 Koz @ 1.44 g/t AuEq (Inferred), WAM's 100% owned carbonate replacement deposit shows significant exploration potential across its entire length. Headquartered in both Alaska and Arizona, Western Alaska Minerals brings together a team with a proven track record of large-scale mine discoveries.

