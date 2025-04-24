Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold's Geochemical Sampling Yields Significant Particulate Gold Grains on Its Consolidated Shebandowan Property, Northwestern Ontario

SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to announce that its basal-till geochemical sampling program involving mineral concentration work, has yielded significant particulate gold grains on its Consolidated Shebandowan base & precious-metals project (the "Property").

The Property, comprising 10,487 hectares, is situated 70 km west of the City of Thunder Bay and 6 km southwest of the past-producing Shebandowan Ni-Cu-Co-Cr-PGE mine, operated by Inco Ltd during the period of 1970 to 1989. The Shebandowan mine yielded historical production of 8.6 million tonnes at a grade of 2.00% nickel, 1.00% copper, 2.68 g/t platinum-group-elements.

GOLD CONCENTRATION GEOCHEMICAL RESULTS:

Fifty-two (52) 10-kilogram samples of basal till were collected from the southwestern portion of the Property in 2024. This detailed sampling comprised part of a broader, property-wide basal-till-sampling program completed by Sky Gold, which yielded impressive results currently slated for follow-up drilling in 2025 (see Sky Gold news release dated April 16, 2025).

Figure 1. Particulate Gold Grains - Priority Target Areas

The purpose of the 10-kilogram sampling was to verify and corroborate the results of a similar historic geochemical survey, completed by Mingold Resources in 1990. Mingold's work at that time outlined an area of approximately 1 km X 1 km, reportedly yielding particulate gold grains in glacial till samples.

Highlighting Sky's results is a cluster of 3 anomalous sample sites yielding 46, 18 and 15 gold grains, respectively (see Figure 1). Calculated total gold for the above 3 sample sites are 550, 285 & 215 ppb Au (see Figure 1). Notably, the 3 sample sites are closely related to an unnamed ENE-trending fault near the contact with intermediate volcanic rocks and granodioritic intrusive tocks, a classic favorable setting for orogenic gold deposits to occur.

Figure 2. Total Gold (PP) - Priority Target Areas

A second cluster occurs to the south of the first and is intimately associated with the crustal-scale Tinto Fault. Three sampling sites yielded a total of 27, 17 & 16 particulate gold grains with corresponding total gold values of 1,872, 289 and 229 ppb gold, respectively (see Figure 2). Two of the anomalous sites yielding particulate gold grains are also located immediately to the south of a strong conductor, yielded by the VTEM airborne geophysical survey, suggesting a possible nearby bedrock source for the gold grains.

The 2 clusters containing particulate gold grains also coincide with strongly anomalous values in nickel, cobalt, chrome, gold, copper & zinc, all suggestive of the presence of magmatic nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide as well as orogenic gold deposits.

Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) in Nepean, Ontario utilizes custom gravity concentration devices to recover gold grains of all sizes. The refined concentrates that ODM produces are ideal for characterizing particulate gold grains and for subsequent geochemical analyses.

UPCOMING SPRING EXPLORATION PROGRAM:

During the upcoming field season this spring, geological mapping and prospecting will be completed with a priority placed on rock sampling and mapping of the target areas containing anomalous particulate gold grains. This will be followed up by a subsequent program of trenching and diamond drilling, anticipated for late summer to early fall of 2025.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Sky Gold Corp.'s disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Don Hoy, P. Geo., who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England

CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including with respect to the completion of the Consolidation or the identification or acquisition of additional mineral assets. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire