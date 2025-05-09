Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Flow Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.035 per FT Share (the "FT Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $700,000.

The FT shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to advance the Company's Consolidated Shebandowan project in Northwestern Ontario. For more information on the project please visit https://www.skygoldcorp.com/shebandowan.

Finders' fees may be payable. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

CONSOLIDATED SHEBANDOWAN UPCOMING SPRING EXPLORATION PROGRAM:

During the upcoming field season this spring, geological mapping and prospecting will be completed with a priority placed on rock sampling and mapping of the target areas containing anomalous particulate gold grains. This will be followed up by a subsequent program of trenching and diamond drilling, anticipated for late summer to early fall of 2025.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Sky Gold Corp.'s disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Don Hoy, P. Geo., who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike England

CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Tel: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Forward-Looking Statements

