WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), while reporting wider loss in its first quarter, on Thursday issued second-quarter earnings view below market. Further, the company withdrew fiscal 2025 guidance at this time, and plans to update later as the economic outlook becomes clearer.In pre-market activity on the NYSE, American Airlines shares were losing around 1 percent to trade at $9.23.Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $0.50 and $1.00.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.In its first quarter, American Airlines' net loss was $473 million or $0.72 per share, wider than prior year's loss of $312 million or $0.48 per share.Adjusted loss was $386 million or $0.59 per share for the period, compared to loss of $226 million or $0.34 per share last year.Analysts had expected the company to report a loss of $0.67 per share.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2 percent to $12.551 billion from $12.570 billion last year. The Street was looking for revenues of $12.56 billion.