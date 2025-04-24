Integrated Research: Top 10 Bank Chooses IR to Power High Value Payments Intelligence

SYDNEY, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research (IR) (ASX:IRI), the world's most trusted independent provider of observability for business-critical IT ecosystems, today announced that a top 10 global bank has deployed IR's High Value Payments solution to enable real-time visibility and control across its high value payments environment.

This deployment marks a significant milestone in IR's growing role in supporting global financial institutions to reduce risk, meet rising regulatory demands, and modernize complex payments systems.

The bank turned to IR to strengthen end-to-end oversight of the hundreds of thousands of high value transactions it processes daily across payment systems including Fedwire, SWIFT and CHIPS. By monitoring payment queues, system performance, and transaction flows in real time, the institution can proactively anticipate issues, minimize delays, and strengthen compliance and liquidity risk management.

"Efficiently processing high value payments is critical to the success of the global financial system - when those transactions are delayed or non-compliant, the consequences are serious," said Ian Lowe, CEO at IR. "As a top 10 global bank, this client needed more than just monitoring. They needed real-time, actionable insight from origination to settlement across every major clearing network to mitigate risk, stay compliant, and protect their operations. That's what they get with IR."

IR will be attending the Nacha Smarter Faster Payments conference in New Orleans from April 27 - 30. Visit booth 1054 for a demo of the High Value Payments solution and discover how IR supports mission-critical payments environments for financial leaders worldwide. Or visit ir.com to find out more.

About Integrated Research (IR)

Integrated Research (IR) is the world's most trusted independent provider of observability solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems.

IR's Prognosis platform provides the visibility and insight organizations need to optimize performance of their business-critical technology, deliver exceptional user experiences and drive growth through innovation.

Discover better with IR.

