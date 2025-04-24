DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).In the GreenLinkage Global Inc (LGCB) is up over 24% at $2.37. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (CEP) is up over 19% at $19.70. Impinj, Inc. (PI) is up over 17% at $90.76. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is up over 11% at $2.70. Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is up over 10% at $1.07. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) is up over 8% at $877.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is up over 8% at $164.96. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is up over 8% at $1.03. FatPipe, Inc. Common Stock (FATN) is up over 6% at $12.30. Epsium Enterprise Limited Ordinary Shares (EPSM) is up over 6% at $5.75.In the RedRobert Half Inc. (RHI) is down over 15% at $39.19. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is down over 13% at $3.17. Pluri Inc. (PLUR) is down over 11% at $5.99. Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) is down over 11% at $2.65. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is down over 11% at $1.90. Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is down over 11% at $1.71. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (OST) is down over 10% at $1.88. Triller Group Inc. (ILLR) is down over 9% at $1.30. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is down over 8% at $3.60. Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is down over 6% at $23.77.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX