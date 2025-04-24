Anzeige
WKN: A2ANZB | ISIN: US4532041096 | Ticker-Symbol: 27J
Tradegate
24.04.25
16:04 Uhr
78,12 Euro
+10,14
+14,92 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPINJ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPINJ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,1878,9816:56
78,4079,1016:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANTOR EQUITY PARTNERS
CANTOR EQUITY PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANTOR EQUITY PARTNERS INC33,080+101,83 %
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES INC3,220-12,26 %
IMPINJ INC78,12+14,92 %
LINKAGE GLOBAL INC2,140+13,83 %
ROBERT HALF INC34,800-15,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.