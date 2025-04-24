New vein cluster is located 100 m to the west of the main Angus Vein bonanza-grade silver zone in a previously untested area

Size of silver-cobalt mineralized footprint has been expanded to 375 m by 250 m and remains open

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to report on the final drilling results from Kuya Silver's 2024-2025 drilling program, Silver Kings Project, Ontario, Canada. The final eight drill holes, 25-SK-01 to 25-SK-08, were targeting N-S trending mineralized ladder veins between the flexed Angus and McNamara veins at the grassroots Campbell-Crawford Prospect. Drilling intersected several mineralized ladder veins, as well as a new vein cluster in a geophysical anomalous zone (that is directly comparable to the high-grade Angus-McNamara mineralized zone) and resulting in the expansion of the size of the mineralized zone at depth.

Highlights:

Silver-cobalt mineralized footprint at the Campbell-Crawford/Airgiod Prospect, in at least 13 laterally continuous veins, has been expanded to a 375 x 250 m zone which remains open.

A new vein cluster, with strong potential for high-grade silver at depth, has been drilled above the favourable horizon with similar vein configurations and in a similar geophysical setting to the high-grade Angus-McNamara target. Veins grade up to 0.16% cobalt over 0.60 m (hole 25-SK-06 from 144.33 m) 100 m above the favourable diabase contact, extremely unusual and prospective in the Cobalt mining camp

At least three mineralized ladder veins between the Angus and McNamara veins were intersected and can be traced between drill holes Best silver assay of 359 g/t silver, 0.04% cobalt in hole 25-SK-01 (0.40 m from 247.25 m) Best cobalt assay of 38 g/t silver, 1.11% cobalt, 0.22% nickel in hole 25-SK-01 (0.82 m from 287.81 m)

Enriched mineralization in black shales with grades up to 441 g/t silver, 11.6% copper in hole 25-SK-08 (0.58 m from 251.00 m) in wider mineralized interval

David Lewis, Vice President Exploration, commented: "Our eight drill holes in early 2025 were designed to follow up from our high grade silver intersections, announced in January 2025, by testing for additional mineralized ladder veins between the flexed Angus and McNamara veins. Drilling was set up to the west where we had little data but with the added benefit of testing a geophysical target. Not only were we able to verify at least three mineralized ladder veins, but we also intersected several new mineralized veins in a cluster in this geophysical target and above our favourable lower Diabase rock contact. These veins host anomalous to mid-grade cobalt, which is unusual and extremely encouraging in the diabase, and suggests that our interpretations and predictions of the structural and geophysical data is correct. We also intersected both new veins and enriched mineralization outside of our main Angus-McNamara zone."

"The new western mineralized vein cluster is especially promising as it has great potential for high-grade silver below the diabase contact. I'm very excited to test this extended zone later this year and expand the size of our buried target."

Figure 1: Maps showing the distribution, extent and grade of drilling intersections for mineralized veins (projected to surface from the lower Nipissing Diabase contact / favourable horizon) in the Campbell-Crawford/Airgiod Prospect. The upper map shows drill traces and AgEq* intersections. The lower map shows the vein distribution relative to 2VD magnetic low zones, suspected to be flexed and mineralized vein clusters, within the property boundary.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/249654_40da4a64c45688fe_001full.jpg

Hole ID From To Length Ag Co AgEq* (g/t) Interpreted Mineralization Comments (m) (m) (m) g/t % Ag, Co only Significant Mineralization 25-SK-01 247.25 247.65 0.40 359 0.04 372 Ladder #1 vein

And 287.81 288.63 0.82 38 1.11 390 Ladder #3 vein Including 0.28% Cu, 0.22% Ni 25-SK-03 261.6 262 0.40 34 0.93 329 Ladder #1 vein Including 0.16% Ni And 279.60 280.00 0.40 138 0.24 213 Ladder #2 vein

25-SK-05 331.90 332.70 0.80 37 0.62 235 Mineralized fault Including 0.43% Cu, 0.75% Pb, 0.40% Zn 25-SK-08 251.00 251.58 0.58 441 0.03 452 Enriched black shale Including 11.6% Cu Anomalous Mineralization 25-SK-01 246.40 249.97 3.57 73 0.02 81 Ladder #1 vein

Including 246.40 247.25 0.85 116 0.00 116 Ladder #1 vein

And including 249.47 249.97 0.50 7 0.10 39 Ladder #1 vein

And 270.65 272.00 1.35 39 0.08 65 Ladder #2 vein

Including 270.65 271.05 0.40 3 0.24 80 Ladder #2 vein

25-SK-03 260.00 262.00 2.00 75 0.20 139 Ladder #1 vein Including 0.31% Cu, 0.63% Pb, 0.38% Zn 25-SK-04B 261.00 261.43 0.43 66 0.15 112 New vein Including 0.81% Cu 25-SK-05 313.94 316.36 2.42 39 0.07 61 Angus Vein Including 0.42% Cu, 0.19% Pb, 0.26% Zn 25-SK-06 144.33 144.93 0.60 1 0.16 70 New NW vein (Diabase hosted)

And 355.48 358.48 3.00 36 0.06 56 Unclear Including 0.66% Cu 25-SK-08 250.13 255.40 5.27 83 0.01 85 Enriched black shale Including 1.64% Cu,

1.19% Pb, 0.74% Zn



Table 1: Significant and anomalous silver/cobalt mineralization intersected in 2025 Phase 1 drilling program (holes 25-SK-01 to 25-SK-08) at Campbell-Crawford Prospect. AgEq* (Silver Equivalent) grades were calculated using $32.89 USD / oz silver and $33,700 USD / tonne cobalt, with metal prices captured on April 22, 2025 and do not consider metal recovery. Mineralized drilling intervals do not reflect true interval length.

Figure 2: Silver-cobalt mineralized ladder vein grading 38 g/t Ag, 1.11% Co over 0.82 m (from 287.81 m) from hole 25-SK-01.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/249654_40da4a64c45688fe_002full.jpg

Campbell-Crawford Prospect Expanded

Mineralization in the greater Cobalt mining camp is hosted in narrow, subvertical carbonate veins, known as 5-element veins, with variable concentrations of silver, cobalt, arsenic, nickel and bismuth, plus sulphur, copper, lead, zinc and other elements. These veins, which can be exceedingly rich in silver, are spatially associated with a shallowly inclined rock unit, the Nipissing Diabase sill, which is 300 m thick and extends throughout the Cobalt mining camp. Economic quantities of silver and cobalt, which are the main metals of interest, occur in veins generally up to 100 m above or below the Nipissing Diabase contacts in high-grade shoots in vein flexures and vein intersections. The center of the Diabase sill is generally a poor host for mineralization in the veins.

The Campbell-Crawford Prospect, on surface, is located near the center of the 300 m thick Nipissing Diabase sill, with the lower contact being approximately 200 m deep. Weakly-mineralized veins were known on surface in the early 1900s, but follow-up work was limited and did not test the lower Diabase contact. Kuya Silver, based largely on updated and in-house structural interpretations, drilled bonanza-grade silver mineralization (2,400 oz/t) in a grassroots discovery immediately below the Diabase contact in 2023.

Silver-cobalt mineralized veins, which Kuya Silver has named after 1908 Cobalt Silver Kings hockey team players, currently include the Angus, McNamara, Toms and Moran veins. The Angus and McNamara veins trend ENE-WSW whereas the Toms and Moran veins trend NW-SE. Mineralized N-S trending "ladder" veins, occurring in a flexed zone between the Angus and McNamara veins, were recently recognized in drilling. Other mineralized veins, not currently traced between drillholes, are also known. See the following relevant Kuya Silver news releases (2023: March 15, April 4, May 30, June 29; 2024: January 11, January 29; 2025: January 30).

Semi-continuous mineralization in at least 13 laterally continuous veins can now be shown to extend for approximately 375 m by 250 m beneath the Nipissing Diabase lower contact and it remains open in all directions. The lower Diabase contact ranges from 150 (to the southeast) to 275 m deep (to the northwest) within this zone. Smaller mineralized veins, including veins that are not currently traced between drill holes, are also present within this zone.

Western Vein Cluster Discovery

The two drill pads used for the 2025 drilling program were set up to the west of the bulk of the previous 2023 and 2024 drilling at the Campbell-Crawford Prospect. This area had the benefit of an early-stage test of a second geophysical anomaly with strong similarities to the main Angus-McNamara zone (Figure 1).

Several anomalously to moderately mineralized veins were intersected relatively high in all drill holes, with the most significant intersection of 0.16% Co over 0.60 m in hole 25-SK-06 from 144.33 m, which is 100 m above the favourable Diabase contact. These intersections correlate well between drill holes and show a second vein cluster, with striking similarities to the Angus-McNamara high-grade zone immediately to the east. Veins occur in two major directions (NW-SE and NE-SW), within a similar geophysical 2VD magnetic low zone that was predicted to host a second mineralized vein flexure zone, and veins are mineralized within the Nipissing Diabase.

This zone is a high-priority follow-up target with strong potential for a second vein flexure with associated high-grade mineralization below the Nipissing Diabase contact. Several other untested 2VD magnetic anomalies, with predictive potential for additional mineralized vein clusters, are also present on the property with no drilling (Figure 1).

Ladder Veins

Ladder veins, which are concentrated between flexures in the Angus and McNamara veins, were initially intersected in drill hole 23-SK-08 and identified as a priority target in drill hole 24-SK-24 with two >1,500 g/t silver (plus cobalt) intersections. Drill holes in 2025 (25-SK-01 to -08) were designed to test these ladder veins in a vertical fan. Drilling was set up on two pads to the west to test for mineralized N-S trending ladder veins between the ENE-WSW trending Angus and McNamara veins.

Three mineralized ladder veins were intersected and correlated between drill holes 25-SK-01 to -03 and 25-SK-05 (Figure 1). The best intersection was in hole 25-SK-01 which graded 359 g/t Ag, 0.04% Co / 372 g/t AgEq* over 0.40 m from 247.25 m within a wider 3.57 m interval (from 246.40 m) grading 73 g/t Ag, 0.02% Co / 81 g/t AgEq*. In holes 25-SK-02 and -03, several of the ladder veins were intersected above the Nipissing Diabase contact and above the favourable horizon. In all drill holes, a porphyritic rock (suspected to be a felsic or intermediate intrusion) was intersected; this rock is affecting vein silver and cobalt content. Several other cobalt-dominated significant intersections include 0.82 m grading 38 g/t Ag, 1.11% Co (390 g/t AgEq*) from 287.81 m in hole 25-SK-01 (Figure 2); 0.40 m grading 34 g/t Ag, 0.93% Co (329 g/t AgEq*) from 261.60 m and 0.40 m grading 138 g/t Ag, 0.24% Co (213 g/t AgEq*) from 279.60 m in hole 25-SK-03; and 0.80 m grading 37 g/t Ag, 0.62% Co (235 g/t AgEq*) from 331.90 m in hole 25-SK-05.

Enhanced Mineralization in Black Shales

The highest-grade silver intersection in the 2025 drilling program assayed 441 g/t silver and 11.6% copper over 0.58 m in hole 25-SK-08, within a 5.27 m wider zone grading 83 g/t silver, 1.64% copper, 1.19% lead and 0.74% zinc from 250.13 m. This intersection was adjacent to a mineralized vein with strongly enhanced mineralization in Archean black shales beneath the Nipissing Diabase. Enrichment of mineralization has been noted in other drillholes, specifically a 23.10 m mineralized interval in hole 23-SK-29 (Kuya Silver January 29, 2024 news release).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The drill core samples were logged and sampled with limestone blank material and standard reference material added in sample sequence and/or following visual identification of silver or cobalt mineralization. The samples were cut perpendicular to veining by core saw and were secured in labelled vinyl sample bags. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, where they were weighed, crushed and pulverized.

At AGAT Labs (Calgary, Alberta), samples were digested by 4-acid and analyzed by ICP-OES (maximum undiluted detection limit of 500 g/t silver).

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Lewis, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Kuya Silver and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favorable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing statements, any discussion of the potential of exploration targets, assay results and the proposed use of the proceeds of the Offering, is forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (mASL) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip 25-SK-01 601720 5248899 290 90 -55 348 25-SK-02 601720 5248899 291 87 -50 348 25-SK-03 601720 5248899 290 84 -58 396 25-SK-04B 601719 5248898 291 101 -54 396 25-SK-05 601673 5248901 312 96 -50 373 25-SK-06 601673 5248901 312 98 -55 375 25-SK-07 601673 5248901 312 106 -50 300 25-SK-08 601673 5248901 312 107 -64 303

Appendix A: Collar coordinates and drill orientations from the 2025 drilling Phase 1 program. All units are in meters and coordinates are presented in UTM NAD83 Zone 17N. Hole 25-SK-04A was abandoned due to hole deviation and re-drilled as hole 25-SK-04B.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249654

SOURCE: Kuya Silver Corporation