WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), Thursday announced that the company will open a new, enhanced distribution center in Marietta, Oklahoma, creating 400 new employment opportunities in the region.The facility, expected to be fully operational by spring 2027, will have the capacity to serve 700 Dollar Tree stores across the West and Southwest regions of the U.S.The company noted that the new facility will play a crucial role in the development of Marietta community.In the pre-market hours, DLTR is trading at $82.70, down 0.87 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX