Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (FSE: S6O) ("RT Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2025 exploration activities at the Case Batholith property in Ontario. The Company has officially engaged a geophysical contractor to conduct a high-resolution UAV magnetic survey over key areas of the property.

This work is funded and forms the foundation of RT Minerals' 2025 exploration program aimed at identifying priority targets for lithium and cesium mineralization. Preparations are underway, with the technical team currently coordinating logistics and scheduling. The UAV survey is expected to be completed over the next few months, with final results anticipated by Q3 2025. The Company remains focused on advancing the Case Batholith project through a structured and results-driven approach, beginning with this geophysical survey to refine drill targeting and maximize exploration efficiency.

In light of growing concerns surrounding global critical mineral supply chains-further exacerbated by China's recent suspension of critical element exports to the United States-the Company is accelerating efforts to advance Case Batholith as quickly and strategically as possible. Due to these developments, RT Minerals intensifies its focus on and hones in on the Case Batholith property as one of the core focuses for the Company.

Recent developments have significantly heightened the urgency for securing alternative sources of critical minerals. The U.S. has escalated its trade measures against China, with tariffs on certain Chinese imports reaching up to 245% (White House Fact Sheet - April 2025). In response, China has imposed 125% tariffs on U.S. goods and implemented export controls of vital rare earth elements and other critical minerals. (Reuters, April 2025). These materials are crucial for manufacturing semiconductors, electric vehicles, and defense technologies.

China's new export licensing requirements have caused significant delays, leading to a near halt in rare earth exports and raising concerns over potential shortages in industries that depend on these critical inputs.(Reuters - April 2025)

RT Minerals is committed to addressing these challenges by accelerating the development of its Canadian-based critical mineral assets. The Company aims to position itself as a stable and sustainable supply of these essential materials to support North American industries and reduce reliance on foreign sources.

Case Batholith is a large intrusive geological formation approximately 150 km by 60 km in size, located in northeastern Ontario. It includes the Case Lake area, which has been identified in geological studies as prospective for lithium, cesium, and rare earth elements.

RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (FSE: S6O) is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM." The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of rare earth element, and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada.

For more information on the Company please visit the company's website at www.rtmcorp.com. On behalf of the Board and for further information contact:

