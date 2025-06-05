Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a high-resolution UAV magnetics survey across its 100%-owned Case Property in northeastern Ontario. The survey marks a significant milestone in the Company's 2025 exploration program and positions RTM for a focused and data-driven advancement of its exploration strategy.

Conducted by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., the survey covered 687.5 line-kilometres and was designed to optimize structural interpretation and magnetic contrast across key geological units. The work was completed with a primary line spacing of 50 metres, complemented by select areas flown with 25-metre infill spacing to enhance spatial resolution in geologically complex zones.

Survey Results and Strategic Implications

The magnetics survey was flown at low altitudes to maximize resolution, and the data collected met or exceeded industry standards for UAV-acquired magnetometry. Sensor and base station performance were consistent throughout the survey, and data quality was high across the project.

The high-resolution dataset will be integrated into the Company's existing geological and geochemical models. This integration will allow RTM to refine its exploration focus, enhance structural interpretations, and identify potential drill targets across the Case Property.

"We're extremely encouraged by the quality and scale of this survey," said Alson Niu, CEO of RT Minerals Corp. "It provides a strong technical foundation for the next phase of work and sets the stage for advancing high-priority targets with confidence."

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of 12 rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada. RTM is committed to advancing these assets through systematic exploration and value-focused project development.

For more information, please visit www.rtmcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect management's expectations regarding future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and current information available to the Company and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These include but are not limited to risks related to exploration results, market conditions, availability of financing, future commodity prices, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. For more information on these and other risks, see the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. RT Minerals Corp. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

