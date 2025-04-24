Leading the way for the sector's continued growth and commitment to improving patient outcomes

Asahi Kasei has appointed Ken Shinomiya, President of Asahi Kasei Life Science, as the Leader of its Healthcare Sector succeeding Richard Packer. Under Shinomiya, Asahi Kasei's Healthcare Sector will further advance its portfolio and global presence of pharmaceuticals, life science, and critical care products and services.

Having served as Vice President of Strategy at ZOLL Medical Corporation from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2017, Shinomiya became Head of the Bioprocess Division of Asahi Kasei Medical in April 2019 and President of Asahi Kasei Medical in April 2023. In April 2025, he was named President of Asahi Kasei Life Science, the successor company to the bioprocess business of Asahi Kasei Medical. With operations focused on products and services that support the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, the life science business has grown globally by ascertaining market needs and business opportunities within the pharmaceutical industry. Under Shinomiya's leadership, the life science business has successfully expanded from its foundational Planova virus removal filters through the addition of contract research organization (CRO) testing services as well as the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business of Bionova Scientific in the U.S.

Asahi Kasei's Healthcare Sector has dramatically globalized since the 2012 acquisition of ZOLL Medical Corporation with its U.S.-based business platform in critical care. Since then, the Healthcare Sector has accelerated its growth strategy as a diverse global healthcare company by accurately discerning market needs, making proactive investments including M&A, and moving its headquarters to the U.S. in 2023. This has leveraged the strength of Asahi Kasei's Healthcare business while enhancing global management.

Under the new leadership, the Healthcare Sector will continue to execute a long-term strategy to grow its pharmaceutical, life science, and critical care businesses. Guided by its mission to "Improve and save patients' lives," the sector is committed to delivering innovative therapeutics and medical devices that address unmet medical needs and contribute to better patient outcomes worldwide. It will serve as the main growth driver of the Asahi Kasei Group, targeting operating income of ¥150 billion in 2030.

"For over a century, the Asahi Kasei Group has created distinctive business models leveraging creativity and innovation to provide exceptional products and services to the world," said Ken Shinomiya, Leader of Asahi Kasei's Healthcare Sector. "Our healthcare business exemplifies Asahi Kasei's unique ability to effectively integrate the advanced, efficiency-oriented management approaches gained through global acquisitions. Moving forward, we will further evolve based on our blended international outlook as we continue to lead the growth and globalization of the Asahi Kasei Group."

