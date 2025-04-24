Upcoming ISG Provider Lens report will study the service portfolios of companies serving government agencies and institutions

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the strengths and comparative differentiators for providers of strategy, consulting and managed IT services to organizations and agencies working in the public sector.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens reports, called Public Sector Services and Solutions, scheduled to be released in September 2025. The geographically focused reports will cover companies that offer specialized expertise, innovative strategies, actionable insights and outsourcing services to agencies and organizations that serve governments.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

Public sector agencies are pivotal to developing infrastructure and fostering regional balance throughout their countries, as well as creating employment opportunities, advancing research and development and driving socioeconomic growth across underserved regions. Service providers and consultants help these agencies navigate through complex challenges and deliver critical needs to citizens.

"The public sector is a cornerstone of economic stability, encompassing government-owned and operated entities that provide essential services and goods to citizens and prioritize citizens' well-being," said Iain Fisher, director, Future of Work, Customer Experience and ESG, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Public-private partnerships further illustrate the sector's adaptability in leveraging private efficiencies for public benefit."

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 140 providers serving the public sector services and solutions market. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the public sector services the typical agency buys based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Strategy and Consulting Services, evaluating consultants for organizations in the public sector that enable them to set measurable goals, analyze internal and external factors, and adopt frameworks that align with their long-term objectives. This structured approach improves decision making and resource allocation while allowing accountability and transparency.

Managed IT Services, assessing companies that enable public institutions to focus on their core responsibilities by ensuring efficient and secure IT operations. These providers ensure access to advanced technologies, expertise and resources that could be challenging for agencies to maintain in-house due, among other factors, to budget constraints.

Business Process and Other Outsourcing Services, studying external providers of non-core functions such as IT services, payroll and customer support, often leveraging AI and cloud computing infrastructure, enabling organizations to focus on their primary objectives. Careful management of these services is often required to mitigate risks such as contracting failures or reduced service quality in critical areas such as healthcare and education.

Services to Local Governments, evaluating providers that offer innovation within the public sector to strengthen local governance by addressing unique community challenges often overlooked by market mechanisms. These providers help local governments improve service delivery, optimize resources and meet rising public expectations by adopting creative solutions, leveraging technology and fostering partnerships with private entities.

Digital Transformation and Innovation Services, assessing providers of solutions such as self-service e-portals, electronic document management and open data platforms to help governments empower citizens to access government services and information easily. These providers facilitate data-driven decision making to help governments allocate resources effectively and develop innovative policies that address societal challenges.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global public sector services and solutions market and examine products and services available in the U.K. and Australia. ISG analyst Harish B. will serve as lead author of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as public sector services and solutions providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2025 ISG Provider Lens evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG's continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are invited to complete this online survey. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422617361/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG

+1 203 517 3119

will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978 518 4520

isg@matternow.com