XP Power faced significant shareholder dissatisfaction during its recent Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where the directors' remuneration report was firmly rejected with 51.62% of votes against it. Chairman Jamie Pike encountered substantial opposition as well, with 22.20% voting against his re-election. The company pledged to engage with dissatisfied shareholders following these clear signals of discontent. Meanwhile, Odyssean Investment Trust dramatically increased its stake to 10.56% from 5.32%, effectively doubling its influence despite the ongoing governance concerns. This contrasting investor behavior comes as the company reported Q1 revenues of £53.8 million, representing an 18% year-over-year decline, partially due to its planned withdrawal from the Chinese semiconductor equipment market.

Order Book Shows Promise Amid Debt Reduction

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei XP Power ?

More encouragingly, XP Power's order intake surged to £57.4 million, marking a 30% year-over-year increase driven by strengthening demand in semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The book-to-bill ratio improved significantly to 1.07x from 0.68x in the previous year. The company also made progress in reducing its net debt to £65.4 million, down £28.1 million from year-end 2024, bolstered by improved cash generation and a recent £40 million share placement. However, potential trade tariffs remain a concern, with approximately 30% of the group's revenue coming from products imported into the US market, primarily from Asia.

Ad

Fresh XP Power information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated XP Power analysis...