John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ) held on Thursday, 24 April 2025, the annual accounts for the financial year 2024 were adopted, it was resolved that no dividend shall be paid, the board members and CEO were discharged from liability for the 2024 financial year, it was resolved on guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, to authorise the board of directors carry out share issues and to authorise the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions of own shares.

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the 2024 financial year, to not distribute any dividend for the 2024 financial year and that the funds available for appropriation by the AGM be carried forward as well as to discharge the members of the board of directors and of the CEO from liability for the 2024 financial year.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board shall comprise six ordinary board members until the close of the next AGM. Per-Gunnar (P-G) Persson, Johan Ljungberg, Håkan Blixt, Ingela Lindh, Åsa Bergström and Katarina Wallin were re-elected as board members. Christer Olofsson has declined re-election. Per-Gunnar (P-G) Persson was re-elected as chairman of the board and Johan Ljungberg was re-elected as deputy chairman of the board. The AGM also resolved that fees to the board members are to be paid according to the following:

Directors' fees, for the period until the close of the next AGM, will amount to SEK 465,000 to the chairman of the board, SEK 287,500 to the deputy chairman of the board and SEK 225,000 to each of the other board members elected by a general meeting.

Fees to members of the audit and finance committee will amount to SEK 67,500 to the committee chairman and SEK 30,000 to each of the other committee members.

Fees to the auditor are to be paid in accordance with invoices approved by the company.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Ernst & Young as the company's auditor for the time until the end of the next AGM. Ernst & Young has informed that Katrine Söderberg will be the auditor-in-charge.

The AGM approved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, the remuneration report.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to adopt updated guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board to resolve on the issue of new shares corresponding to a maximum of 10 per cent of the company's share capital until the time of the next AGM. Such new share issues may be carried out with the aim of, fully or in part, financing any future property investments and/or acquisitions of property companies/operations through the issue of shares as payment in conjunction with acquisition agreements or alternatively to raise capital for such investments and/or acquisitions.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board to resolve on acquisitions of own shares in order to enable the board of directors to optimise and improve the company's capital structure and thereby create additional shareholder value. Acquisitions may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm or another regulated market at one or several occasions before the next AGM at a price within the price interval registered at any given time of up to a maximum number of shares so that the company's holding of own shares at any given time does not exceed 10 per cent of all shares in the company. The board of directors shall have the right to decide on other terms and conditions for acquisitions of own shares in accordance with the authorisation.

For further information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se

Ebba Pilo Karth, CFO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 09, ebba.pilo.karth@johnmattson.se

