John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB: Interim report January-June 2025

John Mattson continues to perform strongly, in line with the growth strategy.

John Mattson continued to deliver strongly with income from property management up 23% year-on-year. This earnings improvement mainly resulted from increased rental revenue, continued efficiency gains in the property portfolio and stable operating expenses.



The positive value growth for the property portfolio totalled SEK 171.3 million for the period, up 1.2%. This was mainly attributable to increased rent levels and implemented energy efficiency improvements.

Yield requirements remained stable for the company's portfolio and, together with improved net operating income, contributed to positive value growth of 0.5% for the quarter. The positive value development over the past year contributed to a 10 percent increase in the long-term net asset value compared with the second quarter of 2024.



"We continued our positive trend through the second quarter, with growth in income from property management as well as in net reinstatement value. Thanks to the successful implementation of energy efficiency improvements and accelerated upgrade projects, we have been able to follow our growth plan. We are now taking the next step in the growth plan with the project planning of a nursing and care home in Bromma. The objective is to start production for the project in the first six months of 2026," says Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson.

January-June 2025



¦ Rental revenue totalled SEK 335.7 million (318.8), up 5.3%.

¦ Net operating income was SEK 242.6 million (224.6), up 8.0%.

¦ Income from property management was SEK 108.0 million (87.8), corresponding to SEK 1.43 per share (1.16).

¦ Changes in property values amounted to an increase of SEK 171.3 million (increase: 72.5). Negative changes in the value of interest-rate derivatives amounted to SEK 54.8 million (positive: 67.6).

¦ Earnings after tax for the period totalled SEK 173.1 million (221.2), corresponding to SEK 2.27 per share (2.92).

¦ The aggregate property value was SEK 14,381.0 million (13,634.0).

¦ Investments equalled SEK 111.9 million (85.5), of which SEK 0.0 million (0.0) pertained to property acquisitions.

¦ Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) totalled SEK 7,435.2 million (6,748.4), corresponding to SEK 98.10 per share (89.04), up 10.2%.





Lidingö, Sweden, 10 July 2025

John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB (publ)



For further information, please contact:

Per Nilsson, CEO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 02, per.nilsson@johnmattson.se

Ebba Pilo Karth, CFO of John Mattson

+46 (0)8-613 35 09, ebba.pilo.karth@johnmattson.se



This information is information that John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 a.m. CEST on 10 July 2025.