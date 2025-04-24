CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed in global markets amidst the uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and the steady flow of corporate earning scorecards. Skepticism over a U.S.-China trade deal limited gains.Meanwhile, data released just a while ago from the U.S. showed a larger-than-expected jump in monthly durable goods orders and a minor uptick in weekly initial jobless claims that matched expectations.Wall Street Futures are trading with mild losses. European benchmarks are also trading in negative territory. Asian bourses finished trading on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index declined. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices staged an emphatic recovery. Gold also recorded a strong rebound. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 39,465.50, down 0.36% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,371.10, down 0.09% Germany's DAX at 21,906.03, down 0.12% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,401.76, down 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 7,474.57, down 0.10% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,089.35, down 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,039.15, up 0.49% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,968.20, up 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,297.29, up 0.03% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,909.76, down 0.74%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1367, up 0.46% GBP/USD at 1.3304, up 0.38% USD/JPY at 142.52, down 0.61% AUD/USD at 0.6382, up 0.22% USD/CAD at 1.3867, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 99.45, down 0.40%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.335%, down 1.19% Germany at 2.4495%, down 1.90% France at 3.189%, down 1.51% U.K. at 4.5755%, up 0.14% Japan at 1.318%, up 0.23%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $66.79, up 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $63.03, up 1.22%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,349.39, up 1.68%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $92,684.74, down 1.12% Ethereum at $1,752.23, down 3.49% XRP at $2.16, down 4.74% BNB at $597.81, down 2.41% Solana at $147.98, down 2.60%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX