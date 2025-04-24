CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment prevailed in global markets amidst the uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and the steady flow of corporate earning scorecards. Skepticism over a U.S.-China trade deal limited gains.
Meanwhile, data released just a while ago from the U.S. showed a larger-than-expected jump in monthly durable goods orders and a minor uptick in weekly initial jobless claims that matched expectations.
Wall Street Futures are trading with mild losses. European benchmarks are also trading in negative territory. Asian bourses finished trading on a mostly positive note.
The six-currency Dollar Index declined. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices staged an emphatic recovery. Gold also recorded a strong rebound. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.
Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.
Stock Indexes:
DJIA (US30) at 39,465.50, down 0.36% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,371.10, down 0.09% Germany's DAX at 21,906.03, down 0.12% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,401.76, down 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 7,474.57, down 0.10% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,089.35, down 0.18% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,039.15, up 0.49% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,968.20, up 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,297.29, up 0.03% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,909.76, down 0.74%
Currencies:
EUR/USD at 1.1367, up 0.46% GBP/USD at 1.3304, up 0.38% USD/JPY at 142.52, down 0.61% AUD/USD at 0.6382, up 0.22% USD/CAD at 1.3867, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 99.45, down 0.40%
Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:
U.S. at 4.335%, down 1.19% Germany at 2.4495%, down 1.90% France at 3.189%, down 1.51% U.K. at 4.5755%, up 0.14% Japan at 1.318%, up 0.23%
Commodities:
Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $66.79, up 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $63.03, up 1.22%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,349.39, up 1.68%.
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin at $92,684.74, down 1.12% Ethereum at $1,752.23, down 3.49% XRP at $2.16, down 4.74% BNB at $597.81, down 2.41% Solana at $147.98, down 2.60%
