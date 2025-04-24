Qualcomm at Embedded World: Accelerating Digital Transformation With Edge AI

An essential partner to the embedded community, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. strengthens its leadership in intelligent computing with several key announcements

Written by Ana Schafer Muroff

The AI revolution is sparking a wave of innovation in the embedded community, spawning a flurry of new use cases that take advantage of greater intelligence on the edge. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., is leading the drive to turn these ideas into reality.

You'll see that push at Embedded World, one of the largest gatherings of embedded system developers, specialists, project and product managers, system architects and industry experts showcasing embedded systems technologies benefiting everything from automotive, healthcare and the Internet of Things (IoT).

At the conference, we're demonstrating new developer kits and have experts on hand to offer advice and guidance on how to make the most of our technology. There will be, of course, our massive wall of boards, with over 90 modules - many from our various ecosystem partners - on display and a host of demos from our ecosystem partners.

We also announced ahead of Embedded World that we entered into an agreement to acquire Edge Impulse Inc., a leading end-to-end edge AI platform which enables developers to easily build, deploy and monitor AI models on a wide array of devices, including the ability to target Qualcomm Dragonwing processors.

These moves underscore our commitment to bring intelligent computing everywhere. A key element of that mission is ensuring our Qualcomm Dragonwing offerings, from high-speed connectivity to powerful processing and AI edge capabilities, are accessible to the developer community. At Embedded World, you'll see more than 50 of our partners showing off the solutions that make the most of our innovations.

The Nuremberg, Germany, conference last year drew 32,000 visitors and 1,100 exhibitors. With big crowds expected to show again this year, here's what we have in store.

Expanding our AI tech portfolio for IoT

Part of being a trusted and valued partner for the embedded community is making sure we have the right tools and support available.

That's why we announced today the entry into an agreement to acquire Edge Impulse. The closing of the Edge Impulse acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Edge Impulse is used by over 170,000 developers to build, deploy and monitor AI models on various devices. This development platform provides a comprehensive set of tools and features for data collection, data preparation, model training, model deployment and model monitoring - all with an easy-to-use, user-friendly interface requiring little or no code at all.

Qualcomm Technologies anticipates giving developers on Edge Impulse's platform the ability to target Qualcomm Dragonwing processors, which feature superior on-device AI inferencing, computer vision, graphics and processing capabilities.

Hands-on with new developer kits

At the booth will be the Qualcomm QCC74xM Evaluation kit (EVK) and Qualcomm QCC730M EVKs, which are used to showcase performance and capabilities of the QCC74xM and QCC730M modules. These modules offer a variety of connectivity features including micro-power Wi-Fi, programmable RISC-V capabilities and support for Bluetooth technology and Matter. As a result, they boast extremely long battery life and flexibility - ideal for any embedded system.

Qualcomm Technologies is also bringing back the board wall display, which will include 98 different third-party modules and development kits. The vast selection of different components on display gives developers and system architects a wealth of options for prototyping and commercializing new embedded solutions.

Making use of our technology

Beyond hardware, our booth will play host to more than a dozen demonstrations of our technology, with many of our ecosystem partners taking the spotlight.

On one side of the booth, Sunmi, iterate.ai and AuthSignal will be showing off a multi-operating system self-checkout solution with biometric payment, complete with a generative AI assistant for trouble shooting, in a glimpse of the future of retail. Sigma Connectivity has a dual camera set-up utilizing cutting-edge machine learning that seamlessly translates American Sign Language (ASL) gestures into closed-caption text in real time, and on the far end of the booth, Promwad's AI-powered service robot will be delivering packages while navigating and interacting with visitors.

The centerpiece of our demos is the marquee dynamic 3D tabletop experience featuring industrial IoT solutions such as worker assistance, worker safety, incident response and asset inspection.

Explore Qualcomm Technologies' Embedded World booth

This is just scratching the surface of how Qualcomm Technologies is supporting the embedded community through cutting edge platforms that offer an unmatched balance of speed, power and smarts.

To experience all our demos, check out hall 5, booth #5-161 at Embedded World from March 11 to 13.

Visit us at Embedded World

