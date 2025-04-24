Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its strategic drill target program design at the Cerro Colorado property, located in Sonora, Mexico. An eight-hole, 1,300-meter drill program was designed by Senior Mexican Geologist Jorge Rafael Gallardo, with guidance from P.Geo Brian Brewer and P.Geo Mark Bailey.

CEO David Coburn commented: "We're thrilled to launch our highly anticipated drill program at Cerro Colorado. With an exceptional technical team-Mark Bailey, Brian Brewer, and Jorge Rafael Gallardo-who bring a proven history of success in the region, we're confident this program will unlock significant value and advance our understanding of the property's potential."

Masivo's drill program will include:

Hole A

Hole A targets a depth of 130 meters, with the objective of hitting a zone of polymetallic sulfides that may correspond to an anomaly of high chargeability found in the geophysics program or induced polarization ("IP") at a depth of 100 meters below surface. There is strong potential for significantly higher values of silver (Ag), gold (Au), copper (Cu), lead (Pb), and zinc (Zn).

HOLE B

This hole is planned approximately 500 meters northeast of Hole A, targeting a depth of 150 meters. The objective is to test a high chargeability anomaly and follow up on high-grade values identified in sulfide material from the dumps of historic mine workings, which returned assays of 1,840 g/t silver (Ag), 4.82 g/t gold (Au), 3.06% copper (Cu), 4.55% lead (Pb), and 2.92% zinc (Zn).

Holes C, D & E

These holes are planned between Holes A and B, with the objective of testing the high chargeability anomaly within the same mineralized structure. Hole C and E are designed to reach a target depth of 150 meters, while hole D is planned to extend deeper to 200 meters.

Holes F & G

These holes are planned to reach depths of 150 to 300 meters northeast of Hole B. Their objective is to test the high chargeability anomaly and assess the continuity of the mineralized structure along a well-defined southwest-to-northeast (SW-NE) trend.

Holes H

This hole is oriented in a different direction, targeting a southeast-to-northwest (SE-NW) structural system that is perpendicular to the main southwest-to-northeast (SW-NE) trend.

This secondary structural system hosts a gold-copper-silver (Au-Cu-Ag) mineralization style, observed in several near-surface artisanal workings developed by local "Gambusinos." These small-scale mines have returned high-grade values, including over 20 g/t gold (Au), 95 g/t silver (Ag), and 0.8% copper (Cu). The planned depth for these holes is 120 meters.





Cerro Colorado Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7866/249630_3cfb2e3954ba6acc_001full.jpg

Senior Mexican Geologist Jorge Rafael Gallardo commented:

"It's extremely exciting to identify two distinct structural systems on the property-one controlling Ag-Au-Cu-Pb-Zn mineralization and the other hosting Au-Cu-Ag. The intersection of these structures has the potential to create highly fractured and porous zones, ideal pathways for mineralizing fluids. These conditions significantly enhance the potential to discover high-grade mineralization."

Qualified Person

Brian Brewer, PGeo, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's projects in Mexico and Nevada and has approved this news release.

