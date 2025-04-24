Anzeige
WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671
Frankfurt
24.04.25
08:03 Uhr
16,720 Euro
+0,220
+1,33 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2025 13:00 Uhr
Rejlers AB: Interim Report Rejlers AB January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

January - March

  • Net sales increased by 9.6% to SEK 1,201.3 million (1,096.0)
  • Organic sales growth increased to 8.7% (1.0)
  • EBITA increased to SEK 102.5 million (98.3) and the EBITA margin amounted to 8.5% (9.0), affected by one working day less compared to previous year
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to SEK 86.9 million (83.7), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK 0.0 million (0.5)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -4.3 million (-3.1)
  • Net profit after tax increased to SEK 65.4 million (64.4)
  • Earnings per share before dilution increased to SEK 2.96 (2.91) and after dilution to SEK 2.96 (2.91)

" The start of 2025 was strong for Rejlers, with 9.6 per cent growth in the first quarter, of which 8.7 per cent was organic. Rejlers marks yet another record for a first quarter with EBITA exceeding 100 million SEK, despite one less working day in the quarter and an uncertain market. Behind these strong figures are both a good utilisation rate and generally higher fees", says Viktor Svensson, CEO and President Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:
Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se
Anna Jennehov, CFO, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CEST on 24 April 2025.

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,300 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


