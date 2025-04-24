Anzeige
24.04.2025 12:10 Uhr
24.04.2025 12:10 Uhr
Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Gestenco International in Sweden

Finanznachrichten News

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in the Swedish company Gestenco International AB. Gestenco International operates within the orthodontic sector globally.

In 2024, Gestenco International reported net sales of approximately SEK 19 million. The company is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and has seven employees. Gestenco International will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. Consolidation is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2025.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit gestenco.com for more information.

For more information please contact:
Per Waldemarson
CEO and President
E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog
Media and Investor Relations
E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se
Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2024, the Lifco Group consisted of 257 operating companies in 34 countries. In 2024, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.9 billion on net sales of SEK 26.1 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.6 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.

