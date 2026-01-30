

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Lifco AB (1L3.F) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK1.038 billion, or SEK2.28 per share. This compares with SEK968 million, or SEK2.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to SEK7.534 billion from SEK7.125 billion last year.



Lifco AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.038 Bln. vs. SEK968 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.28 vs. SEK2.13 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.534 Bln vs. SEK7.125 Bln last year.



