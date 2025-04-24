YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. announced a significant revision to financial outlook for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Nissan expects to report a net loss of 700-750 billion yen for fiscal 2024. Previously, the company projected a loss of 80.0 billion yen. The company said the revision is due to costs related to its ongoing turnaround plan, and other factors.Operating profit is now projected at 85.0 billion yen, revised from prior guidance of 120.0 billion yen. Net revenue is now estimated at 12.6 trillion yen, revised from prior guidance of 12.5 trillion yen. The company said this is primarily due to changes in the competitive environment and deterioration in sales performance. Nissan will publish full-year results for fiscal 2024 on May 13.Also, Nissan Motor Co. announced production, and sales figures for March 2025. Global production in March declined 11.3% year-over-year to 251,261 vehicles. Global sales in March declined 3.4% to 353,463 vehicles.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX