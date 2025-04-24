Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) (the "Company"), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, will release its first quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Pre-recorded Management Remarks, Press Release and Investor Presentation

Please note that management's pre-recorded remarks, a press release including financial statements and segment information and an investor presentation will be available on the morning of Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:00 a.m. Vancouver time (7:00 a.m. Toronto Time) at the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com .

Question and Answer Session

Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO and Mr. Will Kalutycz, CFO will host a live question and answer session at 10:30 a.m. Vancouver time (1:30p.m. Toronto Time) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Access to the live question and answer session may be obtained by calling the operator at (289) 514-5100 / (800) 717-1738 (Conference ID: 07724) up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to participate, a recording of the question and answer session will be available through to 11:59 p.m. Toronto time on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at (289) 819-1325 / (888) 660-6264 (passcode: 07724#). Alternatively, a recording of the question and answer session will be available at the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

