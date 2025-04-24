NOTE AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting in NOTE AB (publ) on 24 April 2025

At the Annual General Meeting of NOTE AB (publ) (the "Company") held on 24 April 2025 (the "AGM"), the following resolutions, among others, were adopted. For more detailed information regarding the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the AGM and the Board of Directors' complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the company's website, www.note-ems.com.

Approval of the profit and loss account and the balance sheet, allocation of results, discharge from liability etc.

The AGM resolved to approve the profit and loss account and the balance sheet as of 31 December 2024 for the Company and the group and to grant discharge from liability for the Board members and the Chief Executive Officer for the financial year 2024.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Board of Directors, to allocate the Company's profit so that SEK 199,385,200 is distributed to the shareholders and that the remaining part of the Company's profits, SEK 95,286,403, is balanced in new account.

The AGM further resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committees proposal, that the remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid as follows. The chairman of the board receives SEK 400,000 and each of the other board members receives SEK 220,000. Remuneration for committee work is distributed as follows: Chairman of the Audit Committee receives SEK 70,000, member of the Audit Committee receives SEK 40,000, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee receives SEK 35,000 and member of the Remuneration Committee receives SEK 20,000.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committees proposal, that auditors' fees shall be paid according to open account.

Election of Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors until further notice shall consist of five (5) ordinary members without deputies and that the company shall have one auditing firm as auditor.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Anna Belfrage, Johan Hagberg, Bahare Mackinovski, Charlotte Stjerngren and Egil Dahl as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the next AGM and to re-elect Anna Belfrage as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the auditing firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) for the period until the next AGM. The auditing firm PwC has announced that Andreas Skogh will remain as auditor in charge.

Reduction of the share capital through cancellation of own shares and increase of the share capital through bonus issue

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to reduce the share capital through cancellation of 500,000 own shares and to restore the share capital through a bonus issue.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on acquisition and sales of own shares

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, during the period until the next AGM, on one or more occasions, resolve to acquire and/or sell own shares.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on new share issue

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorise the Board to, during the period until the next AGM, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue new shares.

For more information, please contact:

Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, tel. +46 (0)70 541 7222

Frida Frykstrand, CFO, tel. +46 (0)70 462 0939

