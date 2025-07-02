NOTE AB: NOTE receives order worth 132 MSEK and expands collaboration with customer within Security & Defence

NOTE has received an order worth SEK 132 million from one of its existing customers operating within Security & Defence. NOTE thereby strengthens its long-term collaboration with the industry-leading customer. The order extends over a two-year period and includes PCBA with high complexity and high-quality requirements. Sales are expected to start in October 2025.

"NOTE's ability to deliver the highest quality to customers with exceptional requirements for reliability, robustness and security is the foundation of our success in Security & Defence. It is always gratifying to continue to gain trust and secure new business from our existing customers - a confirmation that we deliver according to their expectations," says Johannes Lind-Widestam, NOTE's President and CEO.

For more information, please contact:

Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, tel. +46 (0)70 541 7222

Frida Frykstrand, CFO, tel. +46 (0)70 462 0939

About NOTE

NOTE produces PCBAs, subassemblies and box build products. NOTE is a competitive EMS provider and stable business partner to customers with high standards. NOTE's products are embedded in complex systems for electronic control, surveillance and security, for example.



NOTE's business model builds on delivering high end manufacture, custom logistics solutions and consulting for the best possible total cost through long-term customer relationships and partnerships. Its customer offering covers complete product lifecycles, from design to after-sales. Primarily, its customer base consists of large corporations operating on the global market, and enterprises whose main sales are in northern Europe.



NOTE has a presence in Sweden, Finland, the UK, Estonia, Bulgaria and China. Sales over the last 12 months were SEK 3,849 million, and the group has approximately 1,450 employees. NOTE is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please go to www.note-ems.com.