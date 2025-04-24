Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit Interim Report January-March 2025

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Vertiseit's ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to 280.5 MSEK (170.1), an increase of 67.4 percent at constant exchange rates, of which 18.6 percent was organic growth. SaaS revenue (Software as a Service) for the quarter increased by 28.1 MSEK to 71.0 MSEK (42.9). Sequentially, ARR grew by 5.3 percent compared to the previous quarterat constant exchange rates. Net revenue increased by 84.0 percent to 170.6 MSEK (92.7). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to 20.5 MSEK (23.0), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.0 percent (24.8). Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 12.6 MSEK (22.5).

THE QUARTER JANUARY-MARCH 2025

At the end of the quarter, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to 280.5 MSEK (170.1), representing an increase of 67.4 percent year-over-year at constant exchange rates, of which 18.6 percent was organic growth. SaaS (Software as a Service) revenues for the quarter increased by 28.5 MSEK to 72.7 MSEK (44.3).

Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 5.3 percent compared to the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annual organic growth rate of 23.1 percent.

Net revenue increased by 84.0 percent to 170.6 MSEK (92.7).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 20.5 MSEK (23.0), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.0 percent (24.8). During the quarter, adjustments were made for extraordinary items amounting to 0.1 MSEK related to the acquisition of Visual Art.

Profit after tax amounted to 5.6 MSEK (9.8).

Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 12.6 MSEK (22.5). Available liquidity at the end of the period amounted to 133.3 MSEK (55.8).

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to 0.19 SEK and 0.17 SEK respectively (0.48 and 0.43).

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

The initial integration of Visual Art was completed during the quarter. As previously communicated, the addition of Visual Art has a short-term negative impact on the group's profitability margin. For the remainder of the year, the focus will be on improving the revenue mix and realizing operational synergies. The development is in line with plan.

During the quarter, Vertiseit's subsidiary Visual Art signed an agreement for software and consultancy services with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Great Britain Ltd. The agreement covers more than 1,000 restaurants in the UK and includes over 5,000 SaaS licenses. The contracted SaaS revenue under the agreement amounts to approximately 5 MSEK per year.

During the quarter, Eiffel Investment Group subscribed for 875,000 newly issued Class B shares in Vertiseit. Eiffel Investment Group also acquired 441,350 outstanding warrants from employees and senior executives at Vertiseit, with the right to subscribe for the same number of newly issued Class B shares in May 2025. Upon full subscription, Vertiseit will raise approximately 78 MSEK through the transactions.

Johan Lind, CEO, and Jonas Lagerqvist, CFO, will host an Earnings Call via video on Friday, April 25, at 10.00 CEST. To participate - click here.

Links

Link to Vertiseit Investor Relations where the report is available

Contacts

Johan Lind, Vertiseit CEO / Media Contact

johan.lind@vertiseit.com

+46 703 579 154

Jonas Lagerqvist, Vertiseit Deputy CEO / CFO / Investor Relations

jonas.lagerqvist@vertiseit.com

+46 732 036 298

Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 270 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK and USA. During the period 2012-2024, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 50 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2024, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 464 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

VERTISEIT AB (publ)

Phone: +46 340 848 11

E-mail: info@vertiseit.com

Kyrkogatan 7, 432 41 Varberg, Sweden

Org.no: 556753-5272

www.vertiseit.com

This information is information that Vertiseit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-24 16:00 CEST.