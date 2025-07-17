Vertiseit AB: Vertiseit Interim Report January-June 2025

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, Vertiseit's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to 290.1 MSEK (178.7), representing an increase of 66.1 percent at constant exchange rates, of which 16.2 percent was organic growth. SaaS (Software as a Service) revenue for the quarter increased by 26.7 MSEK to 73.1 MSEK (46.5). Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 4.0 percent compared to the previous quarter at constant exchange rates. Net revenue increased by 94.4 percent to 168.1 MSEK (86.5). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled 21.6 MSEK (18.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.9 percent (21.5). Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 1.6 MSEK (13.3).

THE QUARTER JANUARY-JUNE 2025

At the end of the quarter, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amounted to 290.2 MSEK (178.7), representing a year-over-year increase of 66.1 percent at constant exchange rates, of which 16.2 percent was organic growth. SaaS (Software as a Service) revenue for the quarter increased by 26.7 MSEK to 73.1 MSEK (46.5).

Sequentially, ARR grew organically by 4.0 percent compared to the previous quarter at constant exchange rates, corresponding to an annualized organic growth rate of 17.2 percent.

Net revenue increased by 94.4 percent to 168.1 MSEK (86.5).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 21.6 MSEK (18.6), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.9 percent (21.5). During the quarter, adjustments were made for items affecting comparability totaling 16.5 MSEK, of which 14.8 MSEK related to efficiency measures and realization of operational synergies, and 1.7 MSEK to acquisition costs related to the acquisition of MDT, completed on July 7, 2025.

Net income for the quarter was -16.9 MSEK (8.8).

Free cash flow for the quarter amounted to 1.6 MSEK (13.3). Available liquidity, including unused credit facilities, totaled 198.5 MSEK (141.4) at the end of the period.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, were -0.56 SEK and -0.50 SEK, respectively (0.41 and 0.36).

EVENTS DURING AND AFTER THE QUARTER

On July 7, Vertiseit completed the acquisition of mdt Medientechnik GmbH, a Digital In-store platform company based in Germany, with Deutsche Telekom and McDonald's Germany among its largest clients. The acquisition was executed at a purchase price of approximately 87 MSEK and is expected to contribute around 20 MSEK in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

During the quarter, efficiency measures and realization of operational synergies were implemented following the integration of Visual Art. Once fully effective, these actions are expected to improve the Group's earnings and cash flow by approximately 25 MSEK annually, with implementation ongoing throughout the second half of 2025. One-time costs related to these measures amounted to 14.8 MSEK and impacted the Group's earnings in Q2 2025.

Vertiseit entered into a new financing agreement with its principal bank, Nordea. The expanded credit facilities total 325 MSEK, aimed at supporting acquisitions in line with the company's growth strategy.

A total of 441,350 TO 4 warrants were exercised by Eiffel Investment Group SAS for the subscription of new Class B shares. Through the exercise of these warrants, the company raised approximately 22 MSEK before issuance costs.

EARNINGS CALL

Johan Lind, VD, and Jonas Lagerqvist, CFO, will present the company's Interim Report for Q2 2025 via video. In connection with the presentationen, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. The call will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, July 17 juli, at 11.30 CEST

Participation: To participate in the call - click here

About Vertiseit

Vertiseit is a leading platform company within In-Store Experience Management (IXM). The company operates through its subidiaries Dise, Grassfish and Visual Art that enable global brands and leading retailers to strengthen the customer experience by offering a seamless customer journey through connecting the physical and digital meeting. The company has around 270 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Germany, Spain, UK and USA. During the period 2012-2024, Vertiseit performed an average profitable growth of recurring SaaS revenue (ARR) of 50 percent (CAGR). For the full year of 2024, the group's net revenue amounted to SEK 464 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 percent. Since 2019, Vertiseit's B-share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

