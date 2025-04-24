Anzeige
WKN: 676594 | ISIN: US0846801076 | Ticker-Symbol: 4I9
Frankfurt
24.04.25
18:00 Uhr
21,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60021,80018:42
PR Newswire
24.04.2025 13:30 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

$0.56 GAAP EPS; $0.60 Operating EPS

  • 22% increase in operating EPS year-over-year
  • 5% increase in operating revenue, 6% decrease in operating non-interest expense Y/Y
  • 3.24% net interest margin,10 basis point increase over linked quarter
  • 59.5% efficiency ratio, best result in two years
  • 0.42% delinquent and non-performing loans to total loans, lowest in nearly two decades

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the first quarter of 2025. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)


Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,
2025


Dec. 31,
2024


Mar. 31,
2024








Net income (loss)

$

25.7

$

19.7

$

(20.2)

Per share


0.56


0.46


(0.47)

Operating earnings1


27.6


26.0


20.9

Per share


0.60


0.60


0.49








Net interest income, non FTE

$

89.8

$

86.9

$

88.1

Net interest income, FTE


91.7


88.8


90.1

Net interest margin, FTE


3.24 %


3.14 %


3.15 %

Non-interest income

$

20.7

$

23.3

$

(32.6)

Operating non-interest income1


20.7


23.2


17.3








Non-interest expense


70.4


77.6


76.0

Operating non-interest expense1


67.9


71.0


72.4

Efficiency ratio1


59.5 %


62.4 %


66.3 %








Average balances







Loans

$

9,389

$

9,271

$

9,041

Deposits


9,847


9,659


9,829








Period-end balances







Loans


9,429


9,385


9,086

Deposits


9,880


10,375


9,883


1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "The 22% increase in first quarter operating EPS year-over-year reflects revenue growth and improved efficiency, including the cumulative benefit of last year's strategic initiatives. Operating leverage was a positive 5% quarter-over-quarter and 11% year-over year. Period-end loans were up 4% year-over-year, with growth continuing quarter-over-quarter. Credit performance remains strong and during the quarter the bank completed the sale of its Upstart consumer loan portfolio. First quarter operating return on tangible common equity improved to 9.7% from 8.7% year-over-year. Our teams remain focused on serving our clients while also advancing integration planning as we move toward our anticipated merger of equals with Brookline Bancorp."

Mr. Mhatre continued, "Berkshire Bank's multi-year Community Comeback program concluded by exceeding its $5 billion goal to lend and invest across the company's markets, a testament to the impact we were able to create alongside our clients. Our impact is further highlighted in our latest Sustainability Report. We continue to be recognized for our efforts, most recently by Newsweek magazine for the fourth consecutive year as one of the most trusted companies in America. I thank all of our Berkshire Bankers for their contributions toward our financial success and service to our communities."

Berkshire CFO Brett Brbovic stated, "First quarter net interest income increased 3% linked quarter and the net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.24%, benefiting from a 12 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits to 2.18%. Operating non-interest income decreased $2.6 million linked quarter and increased $3.4 million year-over-year due primarily to changes in loan related income. The provision for credit losses decreased $0.5 million linked quarter and operating non-interest expense decreased $3.1 million, with decreases in most categories except seasonally higher compensation and occupancy expense. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased 2 basis points to 1.24%. Capital remained stong, with the tangible common equity ratio increasing to 9.9% of assets. Tangible book value per share advanced 3% linked quarter to $25.50."


As of and For the Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec 31, 2024


Mar. 31, 2024

Asset Quality






Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.15 %


0.14 %


0.18 %

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.25 %


0.26 %


0.24 %







Returns






Return on average assets

0.88 %


0.68 %


(0.69) %

Operating return on average assets1

0.94 %


0.90 %


0.71 %

Return on tangible common equity1

9.02 %


7.59 %


(7.73) %

Operating return on tangible common equity1

9.66 %


9.93 %


8.73 %













Capital Ratios 2






Tangible common equity/tangible assets1

9.9 %


9.4 %


8.2 %

Tier 1 leverage

11.0 %


11.0 %


9.5 %

Common equity Tier 1

13.3 %


13.0 %


11.6 %

Tier 1 risk-based

13.5 %


13.2 %


11.8 %

Total risk-based

15.8 %


15.4 %


14.0 %




1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

2. Presented as estimated for March 31, 2025 and actual for the remaining periods.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.0 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions. Berkshire has a pending agreement to merge with Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branches in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

1Q 2025 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the linked quarter unless otherwise noted).

Income Statement. First quarter GAAP income was $26 million, or $0.56 per share. Operating earnings totaled $28 million, or $0.60 per share. GAAP results included $2.5 million in primarily merger-related non-operating expenses. Operating earnings increased $1.6 million, or 6%, linked quarter and 32% year-over-year, with ongoing positive operating leverage from operating revenue growth and operating expense reduction. Reflecting the merger-related share issuance in December 2024, operating EPS was unchanged at $0.60 linked quarter, and was up 22% year-over-year. The efficiency ratio was 59.5%, improving to the best quarterly result in two years.

Quarterly net interest income increased linked quarter by $2.9 million to $89.8 million in 1Q25.

  • The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.24%.
    • The earning asset yield decreased 7 basis points.
      • The loan yield decreased 8 basis points.
    • The cost of funds decreased 17 basis points.
      • The cost of deposits decreased 12 basis points.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $5.5 million, decreasing $0.5 million linked quarter.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.5 million, compared to $3.3 million linked quarter.
    • The annualized loan net charge-off ratio was 0.15% for the quarter.
  • GAAP and operating non-interest income was $21 million. The operating measure decreased $2.5 million linked quarter.
    • SBA loan sale gains decreased $1.4 million from an elevated level in 4Q24 and increased $1.6 million year-over-year.
  • Non-interest expense totaled $70 million on a GAAP basis and $68 million on an operating basis. The operating measure decreased $3.1 million linked quarter and $4.5 million year-over-year.
    • Non-operating expense primarily related to merger costs and totaled $2.5 million in 1Q25 and $6.6 million in 4Q24.
    • Operating non-interest expense was down linked quarter in most major categories, except for seasonally higher compensation and occupancy expense.
  • The effective tax rate was 26% in 1Q25 compared to 24% in 1Q24.

Loans. Compared to the linked quarter, total loans increased $44 million, or 0.5% to $9.4 billion.

  • The Bank sold the remaining portfolio of Upstart related consumer loans which totaled $7 million at year-end 2024.
    • First quarter consumer loan net charge-offs of $1.3 million included the net loss on this sale.
  • The quarter-end allowance for credit losses on loans increased 2 basis points to 1.24% of total loans
    • The period-end allowance increased to 501% of non-performing loans from 469% linked quarter.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.25% at period-end.
  • Delinquent and non-performing loans were 0.42% of total loans, the lowest level in nearly two decades.

Deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, total end of period deposits decreased $495 million to $9.9 billion. Total end of period deposits excluding payroll and brokered deposits increased $11 million linked quarter and increased $460 million, or 6%, year-over year (also excluding deposits sold in the 2024 branch sale).

Equity. Total shareholders' equity increased $29 million, or 3%, linked quarter to $1.2 billion. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets measured 9.9%, increasing from 9.4% linked quarter.

Proposed Transaction with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. On December 16, 2024, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., Commerce Acquisition Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire formed solely to facilitate the merger ("Merger Sub") and Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Brookline"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"). The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into Brookline, with Brookline as the surviving entity, and immediately thereafter, Brookline will merge with and into Berkshire, with Berkshire as the surviving entity (collectively, the "Merger"). As a result of the Merger, the separate corporate existence of Brookline will cease, and Berkshire will continue as the surviving corporation. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, each outstanding share of Brookline common stock will be exchanged for the right to receive 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock. Holders of Brookline common stock will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Berkshire common stock. As a result of the proposed transaction and a $100 million common stock offering by Berkshire to support the proposed transaction, Berkshire stockholders will own approximately 55% and Brookline stockholders will own approximately 45% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approvals from Berkshire and Brookline stockholders.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 24, 2025 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of Berkshire or Brookline to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Brookline; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Brookline; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction) or stockholder approvals, or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and Brookline to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT
 Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
 Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected]

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)





At or for the Quarters Ended





March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,






2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

















NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA













Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted

$ 0.56


$ 0.46


$ 0.88


$ 0.57


$ (0.47)




Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.60


0.60


0.58


0.55


0.49




Net income/(loss), (thousands)

25,719


19,657


37,509


24,025


(20,188)




Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

27,621


25,982


24,789


23,168


20,934




Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

89,771


86,855


88,059


88,532


88,140




Net interest income, FTE (5)

91,655


88,798


90,082


90,545


90,146




Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

46,377


46,424


42,982


42,959


43,415




Average diluted shares, (thousands)

46,061


43,064


42,454


42,508


43,028




Total book value per common share, end of period

25.81


25.15


24.90


23.58


23.26




Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)

25.50


24.82


24.53


23.18


22.84




Dividends declared per common share

0.18


0.18


0.18


0.18


0.18




Dividend payout ratio (7)

32.52

%

39.40

%

20.63

%

32.74

%

N/M

%
















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)













Return on equity

8.63

%

7.18

%

14.29

%

9.49

%

(7.93)

%



Operating return on equity (2)(3)

9.28


9.49


9.44


9.15


8.23




Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

9.02


7.59


14.83


9.99


(7.73)




Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

9.66


9.93


9.91


9.65


8.73




Return on assets

0.88


0.68


1.28


0.82


(0.69)




Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.94


0.90


0.85


0.79


0.71




Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.24


3.14


3.16


3.20


3.15




Efficiency ratio (3)

59.45


62.43


63.74


63.40


66.26

















FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)













Total assets


$ 12,013


$ 12,273


$ 11,605


$ 12,219


$ 12,147




Total earning assets

11,334


11,523


10,922


11,510


11,430




Total loans


9,429


9,385


9,212


9,229


9,086




Total funding liabilities

10,564


10,813


10,285


10,907


10,826




Total deposits


9,880


10,375


9,577


9,621


9,883




Loans/deposits (%)

95

%

90

%

96

%

96

%

92

%



Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$ (95)


$ (106)


$ (89)


$ (115)


$ (114)




Total shareholders' equity

1,197


1,167


1,070


1,013


1,010

















ASSET QUALITY













Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$ 117


$ 115


$ 112


$ 112


$ 107




Net charge-offs, (millions)

(4)


(3)


(6)


(2)


(4)




Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.24

%

0.07

%

0.18

%



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$ 6


$ 6


$ 6


$ 6


$ 6




Non-performing assets, (millions)

26


27


27


24


24




Non-performing loans/total loans

0.25

%

0.26

%

0.26

%

0.23

%

0.24

%



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

501


469


467


525


500




Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.24


1.22


1.22


1.22


1.18

















CAPITAL RATIOS













Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$ 9,642


$ 9,747


$ 9,651


$ 9,604


$ 9,615




Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

13.3

%

13.0

%

11.9

%

11.6

%

11.6

%



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)

11.0


11.0


9.9


9.6


9.5




Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

9.9


9.4


9.1


8.2


8.2





(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited.

(2)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on page 13.

(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

(6)

Presented as projected for March 31, 2025 and actual for the remaining periods.

(7)

Dividend payout ratio is based on dividends declared.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$ 121,137

$ 182,776

$ 111,676

Short-term investments

705,199

945,633

1,082,019

Total cash and cash equivalents

826,336

1,128,409

1,193,695





Trading securities, at fair value

5,010

5,258

5,909

Equity securities, at fair value

647

655

12,823

Securities available for sale, at fair value

669,182

655,723

625,857

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

494,242

507,658

531,820

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

29,688

19,565

20,522

Total securities

1,198,769

1,188,859

1,196,931

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(63)

(64)

(61)

Net securities

1,198,706

1,188,795

1,196,870





Loans held for sale

1,322

3,076

6,345





Commercial real estate loans

4,882,927

4,848,824

4,593,692

Commercial and industrial loans

1,455,847

1,461,341

1,384,591

Residential mortgages

2,721,885

2,701,227

2,677,046

Consumer loans

368,226

373,602

430,424

Total loans

9,428,885

9,384,994

9,085,753

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(116,678)

(114,700)

(107,331)

Net loans

9,312,207

9,270,294

8,978,422





Premises and equipment, net

57,680

56,609

57,832

Other intangible assets

13,936

15,064

18,460

Other assets

596,082

604,231

611,967

Assets held for sale

6,930

6,930

83,020

Total assets

$ 12,013,199

$ 12,273,408

$ 12,146,611





Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 2,295,040

$ 2,324,879

$ 2,261,794

NOW and other deposits

789,418

841,406

793,492

Money market deposits

3,197,331

3,610,521

3,411,672

Savings deposits

1,065,530

1,021,716

1,010,630

Time deposits

2,532,558

2,576,682

2,405,384

Total deposits

9,879,877

10,375,204

9,882,972





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

562,921

316,482

337,169

Subordinated borrowings

121,674

121,612

121,425

Total borrowings

684,595

438,094

458,594





Other liabilities

251,967

292,686

297,663

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

497,459

Total liabilities

10,816,439

11,105,984

11,136,688





Common shareholders' equity

1,196,760

1,167,424

1,009,923

Total shareholders' equity

1,196,760

1,167,424

1,009,923

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,013,199

$ 12,273,408

$ 12,146,611

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Three Months Ended


March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024

Interest income

$ 148,330


$ 152,006

Interest expense

58,559


63,866

Net interest income, non FTE

89,771


88,140

Non-interest income




Deposit related fees

7,949


8,305

Loan related fees

3,787


2,663

Gain on SBA loans

3,276


1,699

Wealth management fees

2,955


2,884

Fair value adjustments on securities

(52)


(115)

Other

2,757


1,874

Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses

20,672


17,310

(Loss) on sale of securities

-


(49,909)

Total non-interest income

20,672


(32,599)

Total net revenue

110,443


55,541





Provision expense for credit losses

5,500


6,000

Non-interest expense




Compensation and benefits

40,635


40,735

Occupancy and equipment

7,666


8,698

Technology

10,065


9,904

Professional services

1,714


2,676

Regulatory expenses

1,627


1,845

Amortization of intangible assets

1,128


1,205

Marketing

1,267


1,116

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

2,454


3,617

Other expenses

3,810


6,224

Total non-interest expense

70,366


76,020

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

67,912


72,403





Income before income taxes

$ 34,577


$ (26,479)

Income tax expense

8,858


(6,291)

Net income

$ 25,719


$ (20,188)





Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.56


$ (0.47)

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.56


$ (0.47)





Weighted average shares outstanding:




Basic

45,684


42,777

Diluted

46,061


43,028





BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)



March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Interest income


$ 148,330


$ 150,555


$ 157,268


$ 154,109


$ 152,006

Interest expense


58,559


63,700


69,209


65,577


63,866

Net interest income, non FTE


89,771


86,855


88,059


88,532


88,140

Non-interest income











Deposit related fees


7,949


8,237


8,656


8,561


8,305

Loan related fees


3,787


3,039


3,214


2,364


2,663

Gain on SBA loans


3,276


4,635


3,020


3,294


1,699

Wealth management fees


2,955


2,658


2,685


2,613


2,884

Fair value adjustments on securities


(52)


(352)


516


(42)


(115)

Other


2,757


4,943


3,416


3,343


1,874

Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses


20,672


23,160


21,507


20,133


17,310

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net


-


193


16,048


-


-

Loss on sale of securities


-


(28)


-


-


(49,909)

Total non-interest income


20,672


23,325


37,555


20,133


(32,599)

Total net revenue


110,443


110,180


125,614


108,665


55,541












Provision expense for credit losses


5,500


6,000


5,500


6,499


6,000

Non-interest expense











Compensation and benefits


40,635


38,929


40,663


40,126


40,735

Occupancy and equipment


7,666


7,334


7,373


8,064


8,698

Technology


10,065


10,241


10,014


10,236


9,904

Professional services


1,714


2,765


2,109


2,757


2,676

Regulatory expenses


1,627


1,851


1,851


1,848


1,845

Amortization of intangible assets


1,128


1,128


1,128


1,140


1,205

Marketing


1,267


2,013


861


532


1,116

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses


2,454


6,557


(297)


(384)


3,617

Other expenses


3,810


6,757


8,258


6,612


6,224

Total non-interest expense


70,366


77,575


71,960


70,931


76,020

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses


67,912


71,018


72,257


71,315


72,403























Income/(loss) before income taxes


$ 34,577


$ 26,605


$ 48,154


$ 31,235


$ (26,479)

Income tax expense/(benefit)


8,858


6,948


10,645


7,210


(6,291)

Net income/(loss)


$ 25,719


$ 19,657


$ 37,509


$ 24,025


$ (20,188)























Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share


$ 0.56


$ 0.46


$ 0.88


$ 0.57


$ (0.47)












Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic


45,684


42,661


42,170


42,437


42,777

Diluted


46,061


43,064


42,454


42,508


43,028













BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS


Quarters Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024

(in millions)


Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate


Assets
















Commercial real estate


$ 4,865

$ 75

6.19

%


$ 4,772

$ 77

6.32

%


$ 4,553

$ 75

6.53

%

Commercial and industrial loans


1,446

25

7.00



1,435

27

7.24



1,355

26

7.64


Residential mortgages


2,708

30

4.35



2,690

29

4.32



2,668

29

4.15


Consumer loans


370

6

6.57



374

6

6.29



465

8

7.24


Total loans


9,389

136

5.80



9,271

139

5.88



9,041

138

6.04


Securities (2)


1,312

9

2.62



1,347

9

2.66



1,726

10

2.38


Short-term investments and loans held for sale


534

6

4.19



466

5

4.25



489

6

5.07


New York branch loans held for sale (3)


-

-

-



-

-

-



18

-

5.72


Total earning assets


11,235

151

5.35



11,084

153

5.42



11,274

154

5.44


Goodwill and other intangible assets


14





15





19




Other assets


505





497





462




Total assets


$ 11,754





$ 11,596





$ 11,755




































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits


$ 2,262

$ -

-

%


$ 2,293

$ -

-

%


$ 2,348

$ -

-

%

NOW and other


758

2

1.32



764

3

1.44



799

3

1.37


Money market


3,247

23

2.87



3,046

23

3.02



3,083

25

3.25


Savings


1,038

3

1.13



1,003

3

1.09



1,038

3

0.97


Time


2,542

25

3.91



2,553

27

4.22



2,561

26

4.07


Total deposits


9,847

53

2.18



9,659

56

2.30



9,829

57

2.29


Borrowings (4)


463

6

4.90



602

8

5.20



504

7

5.52


New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)

-

-

-



-

-

-



30

-

-


New York branch interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)


-

-

-



-

-

-



119

1

2.75


Total funding liabilities


10,310

59

2.30



10,261

64

2.47



10,482

65

2.45


















Other liabilities


253





240





255




Total liabilities


10,563





10,501





10,737




















Common shareholders' equity (5)


1,191





1,095





1,018




Total shareholders' equity


1,191





1,095





1,018




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 11,754





$ 11,596





$ 11,755




Net interest margin, FTE




3.24





3.14





3.15


















Supplementary data
















Net Interest Income, non FTE


89.771





86.855





88.140




FTE income adjustment


1.884





1.943





2.006




Net Interest Income, FTE


91.655





88.798





90.146






















(1)

Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(2)

Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3)

New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024.

(4)

Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

(5)

Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS


At or for the Quarters Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS











Commercial real estate

$ 9,742


$ 10,393


$ 10,270


$ 5,976


$ 4,762


Commercial and industrial loans

8,998


9,156


8,227


8,489


9,174


Residential mortgages

3,684


3,830


4,348


5,491


5,992


Consumer loans

856


1,068


1,124


1,392


1,526


Total non-performing loans

23,280


24,447


23,969


21,348


21,454


Repossessed assets

2,288


2,280


2,563


2,549


2,689


Total non-performing assets

$ 25,568


$ 26,727


$ 26,532


$ 23,897


$ 24,143













Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.25 %


0.26 %


0.26 %


0.23 %


0.24 %


Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.21 %


0.22 %


0.23 %


0.20 %


0.20 %













PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS









Balance at beginning of period

$ 114,700


$ 112,047


$ 112,167


$ 107,331


$ 105,357


Charged-off loans

(6,256)


(4,553)


(7,091)


(3,246)


(5,636)


Recoveries on charged-off loans

2,734


1,206


1,471


1,583


1,610


Net loans charged-off

(3,522)


(3,347)


(5,620)


(1,663)


(4,026)


Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses

5,500


6,000


5,500


6,499


6,000


Balance at end of period

$ 116,678


$ 114,700


$ 112,047


$ 112,167


$ 107,331













Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.24 %


1.22 %


1.22 %


1.22 %


1.18 %


Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

501 %


469 %


467 %


525 %


500 %













NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS











Commercial real estate

$ (991)


$ (121)


$ (999)


$ 22


$ 292


Commercial and industrial loans

(1,518)


(2,309)


(1,009)


(711)


(1,772)


Residential mortgages

161


552


273


316


98


Home equity

102


1


3


8


193


Other consumer loans

(1,276)


(1,470)


(3,888)


(1,298)


(2,837)


Total, net

$ (3,522)


$ (3,347)


$ (5,620)


$ (1,663)


$ (4,026)













Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.15 %


0.14 %


0.24 %


0.07 %


0.18 %


Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.15 %


0.16 %


0.16 %


0.13 %


0.18 %
























DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$ 9,783

0.10 %

$ 17,591

0.19 %

$ 18,526

0.20 %

$ 18,494

0.20 %

$ 27,682

0.30 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

6,858

0.07 %

6,417

0.07 %

6,280

0.07 %

11,672

0.13 %

5,882

0.06 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

16,641

0.17 %

24,008

0.26 %

24,806

0.27 %

30,166

0.33 %

33,564

0.36 %

Non-performing loans

23,280

0.25 %

24,447

0.26 %

23,969

0.26 %

21,348

0.23 %

21,454

0.24 %

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$ 39,921

0.42 %

$ 48,455

0.52 %

$ 48,775

0.53 %

$ 51,514

0.56 %

$ 55,018

0.60 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2025 were primarily related to the pending merger. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to the pending merger, branch sales and consolidations, and loss on sale of securities.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended




March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


(in thousands)



2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Total non-interest income



$ 20,672


$ 23,325


$ 37,555


$ 20,133


$ (32,599)


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



-


(193)


(16,048)


-


-


Adj: Loss on sale of securities



-


28


-


-


49,909


Total operating non-interest income (1)



$ 20,672


$ 23,160


$ 21,507


$ 20,133


$ 17,310















Total revenue

(A)


$ 110,443


$ 110,180


$ 125,614


$ 108,665


$ 55,541


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



-


(193)


(16,048)


-


-


Adj: Loss on sale of securities



-


28


-


-


49,909


Total operating revenue (1)

(B)


$ 110,443


$ 110,015


$ 109,566


$ 108,665


$ 105,450















Total non-interest expense

(C)


$ 70,366


$ 77,575


$ 71,960


$ 70,931


$ 76,020


Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(2,454)


(6,557)


297


384


(3,617)


Operating non-interest expense (1)

(D)


$ 67,912


$ 71,018


$ 72,257


$ 71,315


$ 72,403















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)


$ 40,077


$ 32,605


$ 53,654


$ 37,734


$ (20,479)


Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)

(B-D)


42,531


38,997


37,309


37,350


33,047















Net income/(loss)



$ 25,719


$ 19,657


$ 37,509


$ 24,025


$ (20,188)


Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



-


(193)


(16,048)


-


-


Adj: Loss on sale of securities



-


28


-


-


49,909


Adj: Merger, restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



2,454


6,557


(297)


(384)


3,617


Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(552)


(67)


3,625


(473)


(12,404)


Total operating income (1)

(E)


$ 27,621


$ 25,982


$ 24,789


$ 23,168


$ 20,934















(in millions, except per share data)













Total average assets

(F)


$ 11,754


$ 11,596


$ 11,695


$ 11,692


$ 11,755


Total average shareholders' equity

(G)


1,191


1,095


1,050


1,013


1,018


Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

(I)


1,177


1,080


1,034


995


999


Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(95)


(106)


(89)


(115)


(114)


Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)

(K)


1,183


1,152


1,054


996


991


Total tangible assets, end of period (1)

(L)


11,999


12,258


11,588


12,202


12,128















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

(M)


46,377


46,424


42,982


42,959


43,415


Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)


46,061


43,064


42,454


42,508


43,028















Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)



$ 0.56


$ 0.46


$ 0.88


$ 0.57


$ (0.47)


Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)

(E/N)


0.60


0.60


0.58


0.55


0.49


Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)

(K/M)


25.50


24.82


24.53


23.18


22.84


Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)

(K/L)


9.86


9.40


9.10


8.16


8.17















Performance ratios (2)













Return on equity



8.63

%

7.18

%

14.29

%

9.49

%

(7.93)

%

Operating return on equity (1)

(E/G)


9.28


9.49


9.44


9.15


8.23


Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



9.02


7.59


14.83


9.99


(7.73)


Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(E+Q)/(I)


9.66


9.93


9.91


9.65


8.73


Return on assets



0.88


0.68


1.28


0.82


(0.69)


Operating return on assets (1)

(E/F)


0.94


0.90


0.85


0.79


0.71


Efficiency ratio (1)

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)


59.45


62.43


63.74


63.40


66.26




























Supplementary data (in thousands)













Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4)

(O)


N/M


N/M


N/M


N/M


N/M


Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5)

(P)


N/M


N/M


N/M


N/M


N/M


Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)


N/M


N/M


N/M


N/M


N/M


Effective tax rate



25.6

%

26.1

%

22.1

%

23.1

%

23.8

%














Intangible amortization

(Q)


$ 1,128


$ 1,128


$ 1,128


$ 1,140


$ 1,205


Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)


1,884


1,943


2,023


2,013


2,006

















(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3)

Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.

(4)

The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(5)

The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

