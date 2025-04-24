Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.: Berkshire Hills Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results

$0.56 GAAP EPS; $0.60 Operating EPS

22% increase in operating EPS year-over-year

5% increase in operating revenue, 6% decrease in operating non-interest expense Y/Y

3.24% net interest margin,10 basis point increase over linked quarter

59.5% efficiency ratio, best result in two years

0.42% delinquent and non-performing loans to total loans, lowest in nearly two decades

BOSTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the first quarter of 2025. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

2025

Dec. 31,

2024

Mar. 31,

2024













Net income (loss) $ 25.7 $ 19.7 $ (20.2) Per share

0.56

0.46

(0.47) Operating earnings1

27.6

26.0

20.9 Per share

0.60

0.60

0.49













Net interest income, non FTE $ 89.8 $ 86.9 $ 88.1 Net interest income, FTE

91.7

88.8

90.1 Net interest margin, FTE

3.24 %

3.14 %

3.15 % Non-interest income $ 20.7 $ 23.3 $ (32.6) Operating non-interest income1

20.7

23.2

17.3













Non-interest expense

70.4

77.6

76.0 Operating non-interest expense1

67.9

71.0

72.4 Efficiency ratio1

59.5 %

62.4 %

66.3 %













Average balances











Loans $ 9,389 $ 9,271 $ 9,041 Deposits

9,847

9,659

9,829













Period-end balances











Loans

9,429

9,385

9,086 Deposits

9,880

10,375

9,883

1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "The 22% increase in first quarter operating EPS year-over-year reflects revenue growth and improved efficiency, including the cumulative benefit of last year's strategic initiatives. Operating leverage was a positive 5% quarter-over-quarter and 11% year-over year. Period-end loans were up 4% year-over-year, with growth continuing quarter-over-quarter. Credit performance remains strong and during the quarter the bank completed the sale of its Upstart consumer loan portfolio. First quarter operating return on tangible common equity improved to 9.7% from 8.7% year-over-year. Our teams remain focused on serving our clients while also advancing integration planning as we move toward our anticipated merger of equals with Brookline Bancorp."

Mr. Mhatre continued, "Berkshire Bank's multi-year Community Comeback program concluded by exceeding its $5 billion goal to lend and invest across the company's markets, a testament to the impact we were able to create alongside our clients. Our impact is further highlighted in our latest Sustainability Report. We continue to be recognized for our efforts, most recently by Newsweek magazine for the fourth consecutive year as one of the most trusted companies in America. I thank all of our Berkshire Bankers for their contributions toward our financial success and service to our communities."

Berkshire CFO Brett Brbovic stated, "First quarter net interest income increased 3% linked quarter and the net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.24%, benefiting from a 12 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits to 2.18%. Operating non-interest income decreased $2.6 million linked quarter and increased $3.4 million year-over-year due primarily to changes in loan related income. The provision for credit losses decreased $0.5 million linked quarter and operating non-interest expense decreased $3.1 million, with decreases in most categories except seasonally higher compensation and occupancy expense. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased 2 basis points to 1.24%. Capital remained stong, with the tangible common equity ratio increasing to 9.9% of assets. Tangible book value per share advanced 3% linked quarter to $25.50."



As of and For the Three Months Ended

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.15 %

0.14 %

0.18 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.25 %

0.26 %

0.24 %











Returns









Return on average assets 0.88 %

0.68 %

(0.69) % Operating return on average assets1 0.94 %

0.90 %

0.71 % Return on tangible common equity1 9.02 %

7.59 %

(7.73) % Operating return on tangible common equity1 9.66 %

9.93 %

8.73 %























Capital Ratios 2









Tangible common equity/tangible assets1 9.9 %

9.4 %

8.2 % Tier 1 leverage 11.0 %

11.0 %

9.5 % Common equity Tier 1 13.3 %

13.0 %

11.6 % Tier 1 risk-based 13.5 %

13.2 %

11.8 % Total risk-based 15.8 %

15.4 %

14.0 %





1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. 2. Presented as estimated for March 31, 2025 and actual for the remaining periods.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.0 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions. Berkshire has a pending agreement to merge with Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branches in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

1Q 2025 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the linked quarter unless otherwise noted).

Income Statement. First quarter GAAP income was $26 million, or $0.56 per share. Operating earnings totaled $28 million, or $0.60 per share. GAAP results included $2.5 million in primarily merger-related non-operating expenses. Operating earnings increased $1.6 million, or 6%, linked quarter and 32% year-over-year, with ongoing positive operating leverage from operating revenue growth and operating expense reduction. Reflecting the merger-related share issuance in December 2024, operating EPS was unchanged at $0.60 linked quarter, and was up 22% year-over-year. The efficiency ratio was 59.5%, improving to the best quarterly result in two years.

Quarterly net interest income increased linked quarter by $2.9 million to $89.8 million in 1Q25.

The net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.24%. The earning asset yield decreased 7 basis points. The loan yield decreased 8 basis points. The cost of funds decreased 17 basis points. The cost of deposits decreased 12 basis points.

Provision for credit losses totaled $5.5 million, decreasing $0.5 million linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.5 million, compared to $3.3 million linked quarter. The annualized loan net charge-off ratio was 0.15% for the quarter.

GAAP and operating non-interest income was $21 million. The operating measure decreased $2.5 million linked quarter. SBA loan sale gains decreased $1.4 million from an elevated level in 4Q24 and increased $1.6 million year-over-year.

Non-interest expense totaled $70 million on a GAAP basis and $68 million on an operating basis. The operating measure decreased $3.1 million linked quarter and $4.5 million year-over-year. Non-operating expense primarily related to merger costs and totaled $2.5 million in 1Q25 and $6.6 million in 4Q24. Operating non-interest expense was down linked quarter in most major categories, except for seasonally higher compensation and occupancy expense.

The effective tax rate was 26% in 1Q25 compared to 24% in 1Q24.

Loans. Compared to the linked quarter, total loans increased $44 million, or 0.5% to $9.4 billion.

The Bank sold the remaining portfolio of Upstart related consumer loans which totaled $7 million at year-end 2024. First quarter consumer loan net charge-offs of $1.3 million included the net loss on this sale.

The quarter-end allowance for credit losses on loans increased 2 basis points to 1.24% of total loans The period-end allowance increased to 501% of non-performing loans from 469% linked quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.25% at period-end.

Delinquent and non-performing loans were 0.42% of total loans, the lowest level in nearly two decades.

Deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, total end of period deposits decreased $495 million to $9.9 billion. Total end of period deposits excluding payroll and brokered deposits increased $11 million linked quarter and increased $460 million, or 6%, year-over year (also excluding deposits sold in the 2024 branch sale).

Equity. Total shareholders' equity increased $29 million, or 3%, linked quarter to $1.2 billion. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets measured 9.9%, increasing from 9.4% linked quarter.

Proposed Transaction with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. On December 16, 2024, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., Commerce Acquisition Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire formed solely to facilitate the merger ("Merger Sub") and Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Brookline"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"). The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into Brookline, with Brookline as the surviving entity, and immediately thereafter, Brookline will merge with and into Berkshire, with Berkshire as the surviving entity (collectively, the "Merger"). As a result of the Merger, the separate corporate existence of Brookline will cease, and Berkshire will continue as the surviving corporation. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, each outstanding share of Brookline common stock will be exchanged for the right to receive 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock. Holders of Brookline common stock will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Berkshire common stock. As a result of the proposed transaction and a $100 million common stock offering by Berkshire to support the proposed transaction, Berkshire stockholders will own approximately 55% and Brookline stockholders will own approximately 45% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and approvals from Berkshire and Brookline stockholders.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, April 24, 2025 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)







At or for the Quarters Ended







March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,









2025

2024

2024

2024

2024































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57

$ (0.47)





Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.60

0.60

0.58

0.55

0.49





Net income/(loss), (thousands) 25,719

19,657

37,509

24,025

(20,188)





Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3) 27,621

25,982

24,789

23,168

20,934





Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE 89,771

86,855

88,059

88,532

88,140





Net interest income, FTE (5) 91,655

88,798

90,082

90,545

90,146





Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 46,377

46,424

42,982

42,959

43,415





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 46,061

43,064

42,454

42,508

43,028





Total book value per common share, end of period 25.81

25.15

24.90

23.58

23.26





Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3) 25.50

24.82

24.53

23.18

22.84





Dividends declared per common share 0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18





Dividend payout ratio (7) 32.52 % 39.40 % 20.63 % 32.74 % N/M %





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)























Return on equity 8.63 % 7.18 % 14.29 % 9.49 % (7.93) %



Operating return on equity (2)(3) 9.28

9.49

9.44

9.15

8.23





Return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 9.02

7.59

14.83

9.99

(7.73)





Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3) 9.66

9.93

9.91

9.65

8.73





Return on assets 0.88

0.68

1.28

0.82

(0.69)





Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.94

0.90

0.85

0.79

0.71





Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.24

3.14

3.16

3.20

3.15





Efficiency ratio (3) 59.45

62.43

63.74

63.40

66.26































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets

$ 12,013

$ 12,273

$ 11,605

$ 12,219

$ 12,147





Total earning assets 11,334

11,523

10,922

11,510

11,430





Total loans

9,429

9,385

9,212

9,229

9,086





Total funding liabilities 10,564

10,813

10,285

10,907

10,826





Total deposits

9,880

10,375

9,577

9,621

9,883





Loans/deposits (%) 95 % 90 % 96 % 96 % 92 %



Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period $ (95)

$ (106)

$ (89)

$ (115)

$ (114)





Total shareholders' equity 1,197

1,167

1,070

1,013

1,010































ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 117

$ 115

$ 112

$ 112

$ 107





Net charge-offs, (millions) (4)

(3)

(6)

(2)

(4)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.24 % 0.07 % 0.18 %



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6





Non-performing assets, (millions) 26

27

27

24

24





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.24 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 501

469

467

525

500





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.24

1.22

1.22

1.22

1.18































CAPITAL RATIOS























Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $ 9,642

$ 9,747

$ 9,651

$ 9,604

$ 9,615





Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 13.3 % 13.0 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.6 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 11.0

11.0

9.9

9.6

9.5





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 9.9

9.4

9.1

8.2

8.2









(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited. (2) Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on page 13. (3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. (4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans. (6) Presented as projected for March 31, 2025 and actual for the remaining periods. (7) Dividend payout ratio is based on dividends declared.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 121,137 $ 182,776 $ 111,676 Short-term investments 705,199 945,633 1,082,019 Total cash and cash equivalents 826,336 1,128,409 1,193,695







Trading securities, at fair value 5,010 5,258 5,909 Equity securities, at fair value 647 655 12,823 Securities available for sale, at fair value 669,182 655,723 625,857 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 494,242 507,658 531,820 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,688 19,565 20,522 Total securities 1,198,769 1,188,859 1,196,931 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (63) (64) (61) Net securities 1,198,706 1,188,795 1,196,870







Loans held for sale 1,322 3,076 6,345







Commercial real estate loans 4,882,927 4,848,824 4,593,692 Commercial and industrial loans 1,455,847 1,461,341 1,384,591 Residential mortgages 2,721,885 2,701,227 2,677,046 Consumer loans 368,226 373,602 430,424 Total loans 9,428,885 9,384,994 9,085,753 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (116,678) (114,700) (107,331) Net loans 9,312,207 9,270,294 8,978,422







Premises and equipment, net 57,680 56,609 57,832 Other intangible assets 13,936 15,064 18,460 Other assets 596,082 604,231 611,967 Assets held for sale 6,930 6,930 83,020 Total assets $ 12,013,199 $ 12,273,408 $ 12,146,611







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,295,040 $ 2,324,879 $ 2,261,794 NOW and other deposits 789,418 841,406 793,492 Money market deposits 3,197,331 3,610,521 3,411,672 Savings deposits 1,065,530 1,021,716 1,010,630 Time deposits 2,532,558 2,576,682 2,405,384 Total deposits 9,879,877 10,375,204 9,882,972







Federal Home Loan Bank advances 562,921 316,482 337,169 Subordinated borrowings 121,674 121,612 121,425 Total borrowings 684,595 438,094 458,594







Other liabilities 251,967 292,686 297,663 Liabilities held for sale - - 497,459 Total liabilities 10,816,439 11,105,984 11,136,688







Common shareholders' equity 1,196,760 1,167,424 1,009,923 Total shareholders' equity 1,196,760 1,167,424 1,009,923 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,013,199 $ 12,273,408 $ 12,146,611

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024 Interest income $ 148,330

$ 152,006 Interest expense 58,559

63,866 Net interest income, non FTE 89,771

88,140 Non-interest income





Deposit related fees 7,949

8,305 Loan related fees 3,787

2,663 Gain on SBA loans 3,276

1,699 Wealth management fees 2,955

2,884 Fair value adjustments on securities (52)

(115) Other 2,757

1,874 Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses 20,672

17,310 (Loss) on sale of securities -

(49,909) Total non-interest income 20,672

(32,599) Total net revenue 110,443

55,541







Provision expense for credit losses 5,500

6,000 Non-interest expense





Compensation and benefits 40,635

40,735 Occupancy and equipment 7,666

8,698 Technology 10,065

9,904 Professional services 1,714

2,676 Regulatory expenses 1,627

1,845 Amortization of intangible assets 1,128

1,205 Marketing 1,267

1,116 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 2,454

3,617 Other expenses 3,810

6,224 Total non-interest expense 70,366

76,020 Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses 67,912

72,403







Income before income taxes $ 34,577

$ (26,479) Income tax expense 8,858

(6,291) Net income $ 25,719

$ (20,188)







Basic earnings per common share $ 0.56

$ (0.47) Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56

$ (0.47)







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 45,684

42,777 Diluted 46,061

43,028









BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)



March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024 Interest income

$ 148,330

$ 150,555

$ 157,268

$ 154,109

$ 152,006 Interest expense

58,559

63,700

69,209

65,577

63,866 Net interest income, non FTE

89,771

86,855

88,059

88,532

88,140 Non-interest income



















Deposit related fees

7,949

8,237

8,656

8,561

8,305 Loan related fees

3,787

3,039

3,214

2,364

2,663 Gain on SBA loans

3,276

4,635

3,020

3,294

1,699 Wealth management fees

2,955

2,658

2,685

2,613

2,884 Fair value adjustments on securities

(52)

(352)

516

(42)

(115) Other

2,757

4,943

3,416

3,343

1,874 Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses

20,672

23,160

21,507

20,133

17,310 Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

-

193

16,048

-

- Loss on sale of securities

-

(28)

-

-

(49,909) Total non-interest income

20,672

23,325

37,555

20,133

(32,599) Total net revenue

110,443

110,180

125,614

108,665

55,541





















Provision expense for credit losses

5,500

6,000

5,500

6,499

6,000 Non-interest expense



















Compensation and benefits

40,635

38,929

40,663

40,126

40,735 Occupancy and equipment

7,666

7,334

7,373

8,064

8,698 Technology

10,065

10,241

10,014

10,236

9,904 Professional services

1,714

2,765

2,109

2,757

2,676 Regulatory expenses

1,627

1,851

1,851

1,848

1,845 Amortization of intangible assets

1,128

1,128

1,128

1,140

1,205 Marketing

1,267

2,013

861

532

1,116 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

2,454

6,557

(297)

(384)

3,617 Other expenses

3,810

6,757

8,258

6,612

6,224 Total non-interest expense

70,366

77,575

71,960

70,931

76,020 Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

67,912

71,018

72,257

71,315

72,403











































Income/(loss) before income taxes

$ 34,577

$ 26,605

$ 48,154

$ 31,235

$ (26,479) Income tax expense/(benefit)

8,858

6,948

10,645

7,210

(6,291) Net income/(loss)

$ 25,719

$ 19,657

$ 37,509

$ 24,025

$ (20,188)











































Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share

$ 0.56

$ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57

$ (0.47)





















Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic

45,684

42,661

42,170

42,437

42,777 Diluted

46,061

43,064

42,454

42,508

43,028

























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS

Quarters Ended



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024 (in millions)

Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/Rate

Assets





























Commercial real estate

$ 4,865 $ 75 6.19 %

$ 4,772 $ 77 6.32 %

$ 4,553 $ 75 6.53 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,446 25 7.00



1,435 27 7.24



1,355 26 7.64

Residential mortgages

2,708 30 4.35



2,690 29 4.32



2,668 29 4.15

Consumer loans

370 6 6.57



374 6 6.29



465 8 7.24

Total loans

9,389 136 5.80



9,271 139 5.88



9,041 138 6.04

Securities (2)

1,312 9 2.62



1,347 9 2.66



1,726 10 2.38

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

534 6 4.19



466 5 4.25



489 6 5.07

New York branch loans held for sale (3)

- - -



- - -



18 - 5.72

Total earning assets

11,235 151 5.35



11,084 153 5.42



11,274 154 5.44

Goodwill and other intangible assets

14







15







19





Other assets

505







497







462





Total assets

$ 11,754







$ 11,596







$ 11,755





































































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,262 $ - - %

$ 2,293 $ - - %

$ 2,348 $ - - % NOW and other

758 2 1.32



764 3 1.44



799 3 1.37

Money market

3,247 23 2.87



3,046 23 3.02



3,083 25 3.25

Savings

1,038 3 1.13



1,003 3 1.09



1,038 3 0.97

Time

2,542 25 3.91



2,553 27 4.22



2,561 26 4.07

Total deposits

9,847 53 2.18



9,659 56 2.30



9,829 57 2.29

Borrowings (4)

463 6 4.90



602 8 5.20



504 7 5.52

New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3) - - -



- - -



30 - -

New York branch interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)

- - -



- - -



119 1 2.75

Total funding liabilities

10,310 59 2.30



10,261 64 2.47



10,482 65 2.45

































Other liabilities

253







240







255





Total liabilities

10,563







10,501







10,737





































Common shareholders' equity (5)

1,191







1,095







1,018





Total shareholders' equity

1,191







1,095







1,018





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,754







$ 11,596







$ 11,755





Net interest margin, FTE





3.24







3.14







3.15

































Supplementary data





























Net Interest Income, non FTE

89.771







86.855







88.140





FTE income adjustment

1.884







1.943







2.006





Net Interest Income, FTE

91.655







88.798







90.146











































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024. (4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. (5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS

At or for the Quarters Ended

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Commercial real estate $ 9,742

$ 10,393

$ 10,270

$ 5,976

$ 4,762

Commercial and industrial loans 8,998

9,156

8,227

8,489

9,174

Residential mortgages 3,684

3,830

4,348

5,491

5,992

Consumer loans 856

1,068

1,124

1,392

1,526

Total non-performing loans 23,280

24,447

23,969

21,348

21,454

Repossessed assets 2,288

2,280

2,563

2,549

2,689

Total non-performing assets $ 25,568

$ 26,727

$ 26,532

$ 23,897

$ 24,143























Total non-performing loans/total loans 0.25 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.21 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.20 %

0.20 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS















Balance at beginning of period $ 114,700

$ 112,047

$ 112,167

$ 107,331

$ 105,357

Charged-off loans (6,256)

(4,553)

(7,091)

(3,246)

(5,636)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 2,734

1,206

1,471

1,583

1,610

Net loans charged-off (3,522)

(3,347)

(5,620)

(1,663)

(4,026)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses 5,500

6,000

5,500

6,499

6,000

Balance at end of period $ 116,678

$ 114,700

$ 112,047

$ 112,167

$ 107,331























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.24 %

1.22 %

1.22 %

1.22 %

1.18 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 501 %

469 %

467 %

525 %

500 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ (991)

$ (121)

$ (999)

$ 22

$ 292

Commercial and industrial loans (1,518)

(2,309)

(1,009)

(711)

(1,772)

Residential mortgages 161

552

273

316

98

Home equity 102

1

3

8

193

Other consumer loans (1,276)

(1,470)

(3,888)

(1,298)

(2,837)

Total, net $ (3,522)

$ (3,347)

$ (5,620)

$ (1,663)

$ (4,026)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.15 %

0.14 %

0.24 %

0.07 %

0.18 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.15 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.13 %

0.18 %













































DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans Balance Percent

of Total

Loans 30-89 Days delinquent $ 9,783 0.10 % $ 17,591 0.19 % $ 18,526 0.20 % $ 18,494 0.20 % $ 27,682 0.30 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 6,858 0.07 % 6,417 0.07 % 6,280 0.07 % 11,672 0.13 % 5,882 0.06 % Total accruing delinquent loans 16,641 0.17 % 24,008 0.26 % 24,806 0.27 % 30,166 0.33 % 33,564 0.36 % Non-performing loans 23,280 0.25 % 24,447 0.26 % 23,969 0.26 % 21,348 0.23 % 21,454 0.24 % Total delinquent and non-performing loans $ 39,921 0.42 % $ 48,455 0.52 % $ 48,775 0.53 % $ 51,514 0.56 % $ 55,018 0.60 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.



The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.



The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2025 were primarily related to the pending merger. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to the pending merger, branch sales and consolidations, and loss on sale of securities.



Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended





March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(in thousands)



2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Total non-interest income



$ 20,672

$ 23,325

$ 37,555

$ 20,133

$ (32,599)

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



-

(193)

(16,048)

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



-

28

-

-

49,909

Total operating non-interest income (1)



$ 20,672

$ 23,160

$ 21,507

$ 20,133

$ 17,310



























Total revenue (A)

$ 110,443

$ 110,180

$ 125,614

$ 108,665

$ 55,541

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



-

(193)

(16,048)

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



-

28

-

-

49,909

Total operating revenue (1) (B)

$ 110,443

$ 110,015

$ 109,566

$ 108,665

$ 105,450



























Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 70,366

$ 77,575

$ 71,960

$ 70,931

$ 76,020

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(2,454)

(6,557)

297

384

(3,617)

Operating non-interest expense (1) (D)

$ 67,912

$ 71,018

$ 72,257

$ 71,315

$ 72,403



























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 40,077

$ 32,605

$ 53,654

$ 37,734

$ (20,479)

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) (B-D)

42,531

38,997

37,309

37,350

33,047



























Net income/(loss)



$ 25,719

$ 19,657

$ 37,509

$ 24,025

$ (20,188)

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



-

(193)

(16,048)

-

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities



-

28

-

-

49,909

Adj: Merger, restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



2,454

6,557

(297)

(384)

3,617

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(552)

(67)

3,625

(473)

(12,404)

Total operating income (1) (E)

$ 27,621

$ 25,982

$ 24,789

$ 23,168

$ 20,934



























(in millions, except per share data)























Total average assets (F)

$ 11,754

$ 11,596

$ 11,695

$ 11,692

$ 11,755

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,191

1,095

1,050

1,013

1,018

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1) (I)

1,177

1,080

1,034

995

999

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(95)

(106)

(89)

(115)

(114)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1) (K)

1,183

1,152

1,054

996

991

Total tangible assets, end of period (1) (L)

11,999

12,258

11,588

12,202

12,128



























Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

46,377

46,424

42,982

42,959

43,415

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

46,061

43,064

42,454

42,508

43,028



























Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)



$ 0.56

$ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57

$ (0.47)

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1) (E/N)

0.60

0.60

0.58

0.55

0.49

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1) (K/M)

25.50

24.82

24.53

23.18

22.84

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1) (K/L)

9.86

9.40

9.10

8.16

8.17



























Performance ratios (2)























Return on equity



8.63 % 7.18 % 14.29 % 9.49 % (7.93) % Operating return on equity (1) (E/G)

9.28

9.49

9.44

9.15

8.23

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)



9.02

7.59

14.83

9.99

(7.73)

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3) (E+Q)/(I)

9.66

9.93

9.91

9.65

8.73

Return on assets



0.88

0.68

1.28

0.82

(0.69)

Operating return on assets (1) (E/F)

0.94

0.90

0.85

0.79

0.71

Efficiency ratio (1) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

59.45

62.43

63.74

63.40

66.26





















































Supplementary data (in thousands)























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (4) (O)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (5) (P)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

N/M

Effective tax rate



25.6 % 26.1 % 22.1 % 23.1 % 23.8 %

























Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,128

$ 1,128

$ 1,128

$ 1,140

$ 1,205

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

1,884

1,943

2,023

2,013

2,006

































(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate. (4) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments. (5) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.