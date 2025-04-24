NeuroSense Therapeutics Releases Letter to Shareholders Outlining Clinical Progress, Regulatory Strategy, and Partnership Update

Letter outlines Phase 3 timeline for PrimeC in ALS, provides update on Canadian regulatory pathway and strategic partnership discussions; Company optimistic about ongoing partnership discussions with global pharmaceutical company

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing novel treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today issued a shareholder letter from Chief Executive Officer Alon Ben-Noon. The letter provides an update on the company's ongoing partnership discussions, regulatory and commercial pathway for PrimeC in ALS, clinical progress, and financial outlook. The full text of the letter is included below.

Dear Valued Shareholders,

The last few months have been a transformative period for NeuroSense in all aspects - from clinical success and a positive meeting with the FDA, to commercialization milestones, and of course, to the signing of a binding term sheet with a global pharmaceutical company for a potential major partnership. As we move forward in 2025, I want to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support and confidence in NeuroSense Therapeutics and provide a brief update and overview on each of these key areas.

Strategic Partnership Update

In December 2024, we announced entering into a binding term sheet with a leading global pharmaceutical company. While we initially anticipated finalizing this agreement in Q1 2025, the complexity of this multi-regional partnership has required additional time.

Communications with our potential partner remain active and constructive. All information disclosed in our December announcement was mutually agreed upon with our potential partner. We remain optimistic about this collaboration, and we believe our discussions with our partner have the potential to bring forth a transformative result which will mark a true inflection point for NeuroSense-strategically, operationally, and financially. In parallel, we are also maintaining alternative pathways to advance PrimeC's development should circumstances change.

Regulatory and Commercial Pathway

Following the positive FDA feedback we announced in December from our Type C meeting, we are continuing to advance toward the initiation of our Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2025. As previously communicated, this pivotal study would be global in scope, with clinical sites mostly across the United States and Europe.

In Canada, we are making important progress toward early access, guided by productive discussions with Health Canada around a potential Notice of Compliance with Conditions (NOC/c) pathway. This regulatory route is specifically designed to provide patients facing serious and life-threatening conditions with earlier access to promising treatments, and we are encouraged by the possibility of bringing our therapy to those in urgent need-sooner.

While commercial forecasts suggest a potential peak annual revenue of $100-150 million in Canada, our primary motivation is to address the unmet needs of the ALS community. If and when approved, early commercialization in Canada would mark not only a significant regulatory milestone, but also a vital opportunity to offer hope to patients, generate resources to build operational infrastructure, and strengthen real-world data collection to support global regulatory and market access efforts.

We believe that this patient-focused early access program could serve as a foundational step in expanding NeuroSense's global footprint-demonstrating both our commitment to patients and the tangible commercial potential of our lead asset. We expect to provide further updates on our Canadian regulatory progress by June 2025.

Clinical Program Progress

As previously reported in December 2024, our Phase 2b PARADIGM study has delivered positive results that validate our approach and strengthen our conviction in PrimeC's potential. The 18-month data demonstrated a statistically significant 33% slowing of disease progression (p=0.007) and a 58% improvement in survival rates compared to participants who began on placebo. These outcomes represent clinically meaningful advancements in addressing this devastating disease.

Throughout our communications, we've highlighted PrimeC's favorable safety and tolerability profile across the entire study duration. The high retention rate of participants, with many requesting to continue treatment beyond the study's conclusion, underscores both the favorable safety profile and the perceived clinical benefit among those living with ALS.

Scientific Validation and Mechanism Insights

Building on our previously reported clinical data, we recently presented our biomarker findings at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting earlier this month. These results further demonstrate PrimeC's ability to modulate key disease-related biomarkers, including microRNAs (miRNAs) and iron-related proteins, confirming our multi-targeted approach to addressing the complex pathophysiology of ALS.

This biomarker data strengthens our previously shared clinical outcomes by validating PrimeC's mechanism of action with objective biological evidence of target engagement. Distinguished neurologists Dr. Jeremy Shefner and Dr. Jeffrey Rosenfeld presented these findings, reinforcing PrimeC's position as a promising disease-modifying therapy.

Financial Outlook

Our financial strategy continues to focus on maximizing shareholder value while ensuring adequate resources to advance our clinical programs. The potential strategic partnership is structured to significantly strengthen our financial position through upfront capital and funding for our Phase 3 program.

While we have no immediate plans for additional capital raising, we maintain strong relationships with the investment community and will evaluate strategic opportunities as they arise to support our needs and long-term growth objectives.

Looking Forward

The coming months will be pivotal for NeuroSense as we prepare for our Phase 3 trial, advance regulatory discussions in Canada, and work toward finalizing our strategic partnership. Throughout this journey, we remain steadfastly committed to our mission of bringing meaningful treatments to people living with devastating neurodegenerative diseases.

Our work in ALS began with a deeply personal mission - inspired by my friend, Shay Rishoni, who battled the disease with remarkable courage. While time wasn't on his side, Shay's spirit lives on in our unwavering commitment to reclaim precious time for others. This isn't just research - it's a legacy in motion.

We are deeply grateful for your continued trust and investment in NeuroSense. Your support empowers our work and gives hope to the patients we serve. I look forward to sharing further updates as we progress, and as always, we welcome your questions and feedback.

With sincere appreciation,

Alon Ben-Noon

Chief Executive Officer

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

