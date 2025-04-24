Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for 2025

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) (the "Company") announced today that its net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was approximately $1,373,000, or $0.12 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), compared to approximately $1,476,000, or $0.13 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $103,000, or 7.0%. This decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in interest income from loans, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $2,274,000 compared to approximately $2,573,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $299,000, or 11.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period over period. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1,834,000 of the Company's revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $2,142,000 for the same period in 2024, and approximately $440,000 and $431,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of March 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,326,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "The first quarter of 2025 began with an optimistic consensus among the real estate investor community. However, due to the delays in the reduction of interest rates and global economic uncertainty, we now sense some concerns about the likelihood of an immediate recovery of the real estate market. Again, thanks to our low leverage, strict underwriting, and strong relationships with our borrowers, we believe that we remain well-positioned to navigate these challenges."

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non-banking loans (sometimes referred to as "hard money'' loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company's representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that it remains well-positioned to navigate market challenges, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to "lender liability" claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower's liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to refinance our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Assets March 31, 2025

(unaudited) December 31, 2024

(audited)

Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees $ 63,672,278 $ 65,405,731 Interest and other fees receivable on loans 1,618,826 1,521,033 Cash



201,363 178,012 Cash - restricted 21,769 23,750 Other assets 119,642 62,080 Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net 140,836 154,039 Deferred financing costs, net 12,706 16,171 Total assets $ 65,787,420 $ 67,360,816

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Line of credit $ 14,825,735 $ 16,427,874 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of

$78,214 and $96,985, respectively)



5,921,786



5,903,015 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 194,801 232,236 Operating lease liability 153,571 167,119 Loan holdback 50,000 50,000 Dividends payable 1,315,445 1,315,445 Total liabilities 22,461,338 24,095,689



Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding

---

--- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares

authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding

11,757

11,757 Additional paid-in capital 45,565,207 45,561,941 Less: Treasury stock, at cost - 318,407 shares (1,070,406) (1,070,406) Accumulated deficit (1,180,476) (1,238,165) Total stockholders' equity 43,326,082 43,265,127 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$



65,787,420



$



67,360,816

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: Interest income from loans $1,833,914 $2,142,487 Origination fees 439,799 430,591 Total revenue 2,273,713 2,573,078



Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 451,365 690,589 Referral fees 144 500 General and administrative expenses 453,570 410,278 Total operating costs and expenses 905,079 1,101,367 Income from operations 1,368,634 1,471,711 Other income 4,500 4,500 Net income $1,373,134 $1,476,211 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $0.12 $0.13 --Diluted $0.12 $0.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: --Basic 11,438,651 11,438,673 --Diluted 11,438,651 11,438,673

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 Common Shares Additional

Paid-in

Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated

Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2025 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,561,941 318,407 $(1,070,406) $(1,238,165) $43,265,127 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445) (1,315,445) Net income . 1,373,134 1,373,134 Balance, March 31, 2025 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,565,207 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,180,476 ) $ 43,326,082

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 Common Shares Additional

Paid-in

Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated

Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2024 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,548,876 316,407 $(1,060,606) $(1,567,321) $42,932,706 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Purchase of treasury shares 2,000 (9,800) (9,800) Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445) Net income . 1,476,211 1,476,211 Balance, March 31, 2024 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,552,142 318,407 $ (1,070,406 ) $ (1,406,555 ) $ 43,086,938

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,373,134 $ 1,476,211 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 22,237 21,954 Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability (345) 121 Depreciation 1,390 1,055 Non-cash compensation expense 3,266 3,266 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest and other fees receivable on loans (110,915) (231,202) Other assets (58,952) (35,153) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (37,435) (31,600) Deferred origination and other fees (11,437) (63,996) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,180,943 1,140,656 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short-term loans (10,940,040) (9,538,000) Collections received from loans 12,698,051 10,102,525 Net cash provided by investing activities 1,758,011 564,525 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of line of credit, net (1,602,139) (1,701,661) Dividend paid (1,315,445) (1,287,073) Purchase of treasury shares --- (9,800 Net cash used in financing activities (2,917,584) (2,998,534) Net increase (decrease) in cash 21,370 (1,293,353) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1) 201,762 1,691,995 Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2) $ 223,132 $ 398,642

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 437,993 $ 667,488 Cash paid during the period for operating leases $ 15,991 $ 16,370 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities: Dividend declared and payable $ 1,315,445 $ 1,315,445 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities: Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable $ 13,122 $ 112,271



(1) At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.

(2) At March 31, 2025 and 2024, cash and restricted cash included $21,769 and $311,545, respectively, of restricted cash.





SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.



