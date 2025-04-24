Eastman Chemical: "Naia on the Move" Debuts at Intertextile 2025

Eastman

Urban life is an ever-changing environment. From the morning commute and work to yoga class and dinner, clothing needs to adapt to the environment wherever the day takes someone. So seamless clothing transitions have become essential to navigate the fast-paced lifestyle of living in a city.

Versatility in every moment

To meet this consumer demand, Eastman introduced "Naia on the move" at the 2025 Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics - Spring Edition expo this March. The fresh take on active, urban fashion redefines adaptability, comfort and versatility while remaining committed to sustainability. It extends the outstanding properties of Eastman Naia Renew staple fiber to the light sports sector, offering urban consumers unparalleled comfort and convenience as they move throughout the many environments of their day.

"'Naia on the move' is not just an innovation in application but a lifestyle concept designed to deliver all-day comfort and ease," said Chad Doub, global segment leader of staple fibers for Eastman's textiles division. "Naia Renew offers a high-performance fiber that can maintain the body's microclimate, adjusting to the various temperatures and humidities we all face throughout a typical day in the city."

At the Intertextile booth, "Naia on the move" showcased how versatile fashion meets sustainability. Naia Renew staple fiber stands out with its exceptional moisture management, breathability, and a soft and lightweight feel. Its adaptive performance ensures comfort across varying temperatures and humidity levels, making it an ideal choice for commuting, working and light sports activities. It's also highly durable. Naia Renew maintains its softness with reduced pilling and offers excellent shape retention, even after repeated wear and washing.

Booth visitors discovered the latest Naia applications in activewear, denim, woven fabrics and home textile fillings - the brand's most extensive showcase yet. Eastman also highlighted Naia Renew staple fiber's new application in denim, achieving a balance between comfort and sustainability in the material. The versatility of Naia was also shown by its use in woven woolen fabrics, ranging from structured shirts to tweed coats. The fiber's integration into home textile fillings further adds the potential of sustainability into everyday living.

"Our booth's visitors were impressed by the numerous applications of Naia Renew," Doub said. "We've taken Naia to the next level. It truly can go 'on the move' with you. There's a Naia application for every occasion, and designers around the world see the need for a fiber like this to fit into modern consumers' busy lifestyles."

Creating endless possibilities

Naia was initially adopted in the Chinese market in 2020. The staple fiber has not only filled a market gap but has also become a key force in helping brands achieve their sustainability goals around the globe. Over the past five years, Naia applications have expanded from loungewear to casual T-shirts, knitwear and beyond.

Naia Renew is a sustainable circular fiber composed of 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% GRS-certified recycled* waste materials. Using Eastman's molecular recycling technology, this process breaks down hard-to-recycle waste material into basic molecules to make new cellulose acetate fibers without compromising quality. This innovation offers a scalable solution to two of the world's most pressing environmental issues: waste pollution and raw material overconsumption.

*Naia Renew recycled content is achieved by allocation of recycled waste material using GRS-certified mass balance process.



