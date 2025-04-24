Continued strong sales momentum in Q1 2025, with sales up 33% to €7.0 million

Strong level activity: order intake of €8.0 million in Q1 2025 vs. €1.9 million in Q1 2024

Backlog1 to €23.4 million as of March 31, 2025

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO), technology leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for industrial trucks, today announces its sales for the 1st quarter of 2025.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, states: "Following on from the fourth quarter of 2024, BALYO is off to a very good start in 2025, with all our sales performance indicators improving. Growth is essentially driven by the United States, where our quarterly sales have almost tripled compared with the first quarter of 2024 and accounted for nearly two-thirds of quarterly sales.

We are therefore starting 2025 with ambition and intend to maintain this momentum over the coming quarters driven by the desire to bring more disruptive innovations to our customers and thus boost the productivity of their supply chains."

Q1 2025 sales and activity

In thousands of euros Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change EMEA Region 3,235 1,744 -46% Region Americas 1,591 4,458 +180% APAC Region 422 781 +85% Sales revenue* 5,247 6,983 +33%

*Unaudited data

In the first quarter of 2025, BALYO recorded sales at €7.0 million, compared to €5.2 million in Q1 2024, up 33%. This increase is due to the strong momentum in the United States, where BALYO continues to roll out new projects. By region, a lower activity is observed in the EMEA region over the first quarter 2025, where BALYO generated sales of €1.7 million, a decrease by -46%. Sales in the United States and the APAC region grew by +180% and +85% respectively.

In the first quarter of 2025, order intake shows strong progress, up 316%, reaching €7.9 million, compared to €1.9 million in Q1 2024. After integrating new orders, the backlog sets at €23.4 million as of March 31, 2025, up +23% over March 31, 2024. The geographical breakdown shows substantial growth in the United States (+53%).

Direct order intake accounted for 74% of quarterly sales, in line with the Company's commercial strategy, mainly of which was generated in the United States.

2025 Outlook

In 2025, BALYO aims to accelerate the deployment of its direct sales model to drive continued sales growth over the coming semesters, while addressing customer demands for innovation. The Company will also continue to maintain a controlled cost structure.

In light of ongoing and dynamic changes to U.S. tariffs, BALYO is actively monitoring regulatory developments to assess and mitigate potential impacts on operations, supply chain and customers. The Company is working closely with its partners to ensure business continuity and cost efficiency, while continuing to provide high-performance automation solutions for its clients.

The Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) for the year ended December 31, 2024, will be filed with the French market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on April 25, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes the 2024 Annual Financial Report, the management report of the Company and the Group, and the report on the Corporate Governance. This document will be available in French on the AMF's website and on BALYO's website (www.balyo.com/investors/documentation).

Annual General Meeting:June 19, 2025

Next BALYO financial announcement: first half 2025 sales revenue, on July 17, 2025 after market closing

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €29.1 million in 2024. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

1 The backlog refers to all project orders received but not yet delivered. The backlog of BALYO refers to all orders for projects received but not yet delivered and evolves every quarter following the taking into account of new orders, the revenue generated by projects during the period and any orders modification or cancellation.

