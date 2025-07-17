Q2 2025 revenue down 26% vs. Q2 2024, to €6.3 million

Strong business momentum: order intake of €8.2 million in Q2 2025, up 48% vs. €5.5 million in Q2 2024

Backlog1 to €25.1 million as of June 30, 2025, up 41% year-on-year

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO), technology leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for industrial trucks, today announces its revenue for the 1st half of 2025.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, states: "This first half once again confirms the relevance of our strategic shift towards a direct sales model. Our commercial performance, reflected through our dynamic order intake, continues to demonstrate the strength of this approach, particularly in the United States, which accounted for the majority of the order intake over the period. Despite a temporary decline in Q2 2025 revenues compared to Q2 2024, we remain confident in our ability to fully recover these revenues by year-end. Finally, our recent investment in Sales teams in the European market should support future growth in this market. We are therefore optimistic about maintaining this positive momentum over the coming quarters, driven by the desire to delivering disruptive innovations that enhance our customers' supply chain productivity, while remaining attentive to international geopolitical environment."

H1 2025 sales and activity

In thousands of euros Q1

2024 Q2

2024 H1

2024 Q1

2025 Q2

2025 H1

2025 Change

Q2 25/Q2 24 Change

H1 25/H1 24 EMEA Region 3,235 2,675 5,910 1,744 2,249 3,992 -16% -32% Region Americas 1,591 5,035 6,626 4,458 2,868 7,326 -43% +11% APAC Region 422 826 1,248 781 1,160 1,941 +40% +56% Sales revenue* 5,247 8,536 13,784 6,983 6,276 13,259 -26% -4%

* Unaudited data

In the second quarter of 2025, BALYO generated revenue at €6.3 million, representing a decrease by 26% compared to €8.5 million in Q2 2024. For the first half of 2025, BALYO's total revenue amounted to €13.3 million, slightly down by 4% compared with the first half of 2024 at €13.8 million.

This drop in revenue can be mainly attributed to lower activity in the EMEA region, with a 32% drop in revenue in H1 2025 as well as delays from suppliers and freight forwarders impacting BALYO's revenues in the United States, bringing total revenue in the region to €7.3 million for the first half of 2025. Revenue in the APAC for the first half 2025, on the other hand, rose by 56% to €1.9 million.

In the second quarter of 2025, order intake showed strong momentum (+48%), reaching €8.2 million, compared to €5.5 million in Q2 2024. After integrating new orders, the backlog stood at €25.1 million as of June 30, 2025, up +41% over June 30, 2024. By region, the United States showed robust momentum with a 115% increase in backlog, offsetting declines in the EMEA (-35%) and APAC (-49%) regions.

Outlook

With the transition towards a direct sales model now completed, BALYO intends to build on this foundation to sustain sales momentum over the coming months, while addressing customer demands for innovation. The Company will also remain focused on maintaining a controlled cost structure.

Concurrently, the Company will continue monitoring evolving U.S. trade regulatory developments to assess and mitigate potential impacts on its operations, supply chain and customers. BALYO is working closely together with its partners to ensure business continuity and cost efficiency, while providing high-performance automation solutions for its clients.

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €29.1 million in 2024. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

1 The backlog refers to all project orders received but not yet delivered. The backlog of BALYO refers to all orders for projects received but not yet delivered and evolves every quarter following the taking into account of new orders, the revenue generated by projects during the period and any orders modification or cancellation.

