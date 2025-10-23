Q3 2025 revenue up 45%, to €10.2 million

Backlog 1 at €21.4 million as of September 30, 2025

Order intake of €6.9 million in Q3 2025

Cash position2 of €4.3 million as of September 30, 2025, covering the Company's commitments through the end of 2025, with the Company actively seeking to extend its financial visibility and secure its future development

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO), technology leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for industrial trucks, today announces its sales for the 3rd quarter 2025, approved by the Board of Directors on October 23, 2025.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, states: "This third quarter illustrates the resilience of BALYO's business model, with strong growth in revenue of +45% spurred by the Americas (+99%), a region where the Company recorded a very good quarter after a disappointing Q2. Looking ahead, we are strengthening our cash discipline while ensuring full alignment with Balyo's long-term growth strategy."

Third Quarter 2025 Sales and Activity

In thousands of euros Q3 2024 Q3 2025 9M 2024 9M 2025 Change Q3-25/Q3-24 Change

9M-25/9M-24 EMEA region 2,033 900 7,943 4,884 -56% -39% Americas region 4,362 8,685 10,988 16,069 +99% +46% APAC region 654 640 1,902 2,553 -2% +34% Total sales revenue reported* 7,049 10,224 20,832 23,505 +45% +13%

During the 3rd quarter of 2025, BALYO posted revenue of €10.2 million, up 45% compared with €7.0 million in the 3rd quarter of 2024. Revenue for the first 9 months of 2025 thus came to €23.5 million, representing an increase by +13% compared to the same period in 2024.

By region, activity in the EMEA region slowed during the first 9 months of 2025, where BALYO posted revenue of €4.9 million, a decline of 38% from €7.9 million a year earlier. Momentum in the United States and the APAC region remained strong, where revenue grew respectively by 46% to €16.1 million (vs. €11.0 million in 2024) and by 35% to €2.6 million (vs. €1.9 million in 2024).

After incorporating the 3rd quarter 2025 order intake of €6.9 million, the backlog stood at €21.4 million as of September 30, 2025, spurred by the momentum in the United States (+20% vs. Q3 2024).

Financial Position and Outlook

As of September 30, 2025, BALYO's cash position was €4.3 million, compared with €22.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

This cash position will cover the Company's commitments for the remainder of 2025. The Company is actively seeking to extend its financial visibility, while continuing to build on its commercial momentum and maintain strict cost discipline. BALYO remains prepared to seek additional financing or a new capital increase if required.

About BALYO

BALYO is a worldwide leader in autonomous pallet movement. Our Mission is to design, sell, and operate scalable, simple, affordable and sustainable driverless solutions and services. We have grown to a global team converting manufacturing and warehousing sites to standard driverless forklifts solutions while retaining our start-up, can-do, move-fast mentality. We deployed more than 1,500 robots in more than 25 countries thanks to our global footprint in EMEA, headquartered in Paris, and our subsidiaries in the USA Singapore. Our solutions enable our clients to both improve the productivity of logistics operations and avoid significant infrastructure modifications for both transport and high-bay application while keeping probably the highest safety standards on the market.

In November 2024, SoftBank acquired more than 91% of BALYO which is now part of an ecosystem of companies in intralogistics automation and robotics. BALYO posted revenue for 2024 of €29.1 million. BALYO is listed on EURONEXT, Paris Stock exchange. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

1 The backlog refers to all project orders received but not yet delivered. The backlog of BALYO refers to all orders for projects received but not yet delivered and evolves every quarter following the taking into account of new orders, the revenue generated by projects during the period and any orders modification or cancellation.

2 This cash position corresponds to the cash and cash equivalents item in the consolidated financial statements.

