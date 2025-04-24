ATEME: FIRST QUARTER 2025 REVENUES

Q1 REVENUES OF €18.4 MILLION, UP +4% (+3% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

RECENT NAB SHOW CONFIRMS ATEME'S OUTSTANDING REPUTATION

FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED

Revenue in € thousands Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change Like-for-like[1] EMEA 8,914 7,428 -17% -17% USA / Canada 4,970 5,716 +15% +14% Latin America 1,867 2,237 +20% +18% Asia Pacific 1,978 3,032 +53% +52% TOTAL 17,729 18,413 +4% +3%

Figures are unaudited

Paris, April 24, 2025 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) generated revenues of €18.4 million in the 1st Quarter of 2025, up +4% on a reported basis and +3% like-for-like.

By region, the following performances were recorded:

EMEA (Europe Middle East & Africa) revenues were down -17% at €7.4m (-17% like-for-like). As a reminder, the region's growth was +38% in Q1 2024.

The USA/Canada region delivered revenues of €5.7m, up +15% (+14% like-for-like).

Asia Pacific revenues were up +53% to €3.0m (52% like-for-like).

Latin America revenues were up +20% to €2.2m (18% like-for-like).

All the regions essentially reflect the previous year's comparison basis.

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR[2]) declined from €2,954K in January 2025 to €2,708K in April 2025, mostly due to the non-renewal of a single, sizeable maintenance contract.

The recent NAB Show confirmed Ateme's outstanding reputation

Devoncroft released the results of its 2024 "Big Broadcast Survey," where Ateme was ranked among the top 30 companies in multiple categories including "Net Change in Overall Opinion" and "Vision of the Future." This recognition is especially meaningful given that the ranking spans the entire tech ecosystem, including cloud providers and audio specialists, and notably does not include our direct competitors.

The Devoncroft conference, which opened the NAB Show in Las Vegas, painted a picture of a media and broadcast industry in transition, marked by modest overall growth, certain segments facing headwinds, and an increasingly strong influence from cloud providers.

Nielsen studies show that over the past three years, U.S. audiences have significantly shifted toward streaming platforms (up +16%), at the expense of traditional video offerings from cable operators.

In response, Ateme has evolved its go-to-market strategy to align with this transformation:

Pursuing growth with a stable sales headcount focused on developing new accounts, and more investments in inside sales, customer success functions, and lead generation. It has been the guiding principle for the North American sales reorganization at the beginning of 2025;

Prioritizing events better aligned with our evolving customer base, such as streaming platforms and sports organizations;

Reaffirming our independence from public clouds by maintaining an infrastructure-agnostic approach. Our solutions are available across major clouds as well as on-premises, supporting customers who choose to retain control over their infrastructure for autonomy or cost reasons.

At the Ateme booth at NAB, the following demos were particularly successful:

More efficient video compression remains the holy grail for our clients to save on their distribution costs, and Ateme claims leading the race in the 3 majors compression standards (AVC, HEVC, and AV1) the industry is deploying today, as confirmed by a major global streaming platform;

Moving content distribution from Satellite to IP/OTT, embracing a paradigm shift in primary distribution by leveraging OTT technologies for greater flexibility and scalability;

Monetization with our Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) and graphics overlay solution;

AI-powered Speech-to-Speech automatic audio conversion to multiple languages, dramatically accelerating the international distribution of any content.

Financial objectives confirmed

With the return to growth initiated in Q1 and commercial momentum regained in North America, Ateme reaffirms all its objectives. Improving profitability remains the top priority in 2025.

Looking further ahead, Ateme reaffirms its medium-term objectives for 2027:

Consistent revenue growth to reach €130 million;

Direct cost margin of €99 million;

EBITDA of €22 million;

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of €4 million.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, commented: "The return to growth in the first quarter is an encouraging sign, even if the pace remains moderate. Our North American operations are on the right track to recovery, following the significant reorganization carried out at the beginning of the year.

In a fast-changing global industry, the main challenge ahead lies in repositioning ourselves quickly toward the most dynamic segments, particularly streaming platforms and sports organizations, where we have already made significant progress. Our broadly recognized innovation and technology leadership are instrumental

in convincing new strategic customers in these spaces."

Next events:

May 20th, 2025: Ateme Tech Day 2025

June 11th, 2025: Annual Shareholder Meeting

July 17th, 2025: 2025 Q2 Revenues (unaudited)

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2024, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €93 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

[1] At constant exchange rate and perimeter

[2] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

