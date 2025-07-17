ATEME: SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2025 REVENUES

SECOND QUARTER REVENUES UP 2% (+5% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

FIRST HALF REVENUES UP 3% (+4% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

MRR STABLE AT €2.7 MILLION DESPITE A -€0.2 MILLION EXCHANGE RATE IMPACT

Revenue

In € thousands 2024 2025 Change Like-for-like[1] Q1 17,729 18,413 +4% +3% Q2 23,034 23,535 +2% +5% H1 40,763 41,948 +3% +4%

Q2 and H1 figures are unaudited.

Revenue

In € thousands H1 2024 H1 2025 Change Like-for-like1 EMEA 18,175 19,437 +7% +7% USA / Canada 9,859 11,617 +18% +18% Latin America 4,192 4,742 +13% +14% Asia Pacific 8,538 6,152 -28% -27% TOTAL 40,763 41,948 +3% +4%

Data subject to limited review by Ateme's statutory auditors.

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

In € thousands July 2024 July 2025 Monthly Recurring Revenue[2] 2,600 2,712

Alternative performance indicator, not subject to Ateme's statutory auditors' review.

Paris, July 17, 2025 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) generated revenues of €23.5 million in the Second Quarter of 2025, up 2% year-on-year (+5% like-for-like).

For H1 2025 as a whole, revenues were up 3% year-on-year (+4% like-for-like).

EMEA revenues were up 7% (same like-for-like) at €19.4 million. The region strengthens its position as the Group's largest market, representing almost 46% of revenues;

The USA/Canada region generated revenues of €11.6 million, an increase of 18% on a like-for-like basis. Amid the rapid shift from traditional television to streaming, this region delivered a disappointing performance in 2024, prompting Ateme's management to rethink its go-to-market strategy and implement a new organization at the very beginning of this year. The Second Quarter (+21% and +23% like-for-like) confirms the return to growth initiated in the First Quarter (+15% and +14% like-for-like). While the recovery in the First Half remained moderate, management expects an acceleration in the Second Half;

Latin America revenues were up 13% (+14% like-for-like) to €4.7 million;

Asia Pacific revenues were down 28% (-27% like-for-like) to €6.2 million; essentially reflecting a better product mix with fewer third-party servers.

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR[3]) were flat in the Second Quarter 2025, at €2.712 million in July vs €2.708 million in April. The trend would have looked much better if it had not been impacted by a negative $ effect around -€0.2 million. As a reminder, the decline in H1 2025 is mostly due to the non-renewal of a single, sizeable maintenance contract in Q1 2025.

New wins in OTT and Sports

OTT remains the majority of our revenue. Ateme has long supported its traditional clients, including pay-TV operators, in transforming their operations, as well as media groups and television channels in developing their direct-to-consumer strategies.

Ateme is now also gaining recognition among prominent streaming and sports industry players.

Ateme's highly advanced compression technology is particularly valuable for global streaming platforms whose audiences are not counted in millions, but in tens or hundreds of millions of subscribers. Indeed, Ateme has been selected by one of the leading platforms, and further evaluations are underway with other potential customers.

In the sports sector, a revolution is also taking place, with major sports federations and leagues diversifying away from traditional broadcasters. Ateme offers them a particularly comprehensive range of solutions, from live production (contribution and international B2B distribution encoders) to an integrated end-to-end solution for their streaming services, as well as disruptive augmented reality experiences. Ateme helped DAZN, the world's leading sports streaming platform to process and deliver live 180° immersive video streams, and 360° on-demand content for its DAZN: FIFA Club World Cup XR Experience app, available on Meta Quest devices in the US. The DAZN app brought football fans closer to the action than ever before.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, commented: "We are back to a limited growth in H1, and notably in the US where our recent reorganization is already proving effective. Moreover, this growth has been achieved with a better product mix and a reduced cost base. We expect the Second Half to confirm this trend. Ateme remains agile in responding to market transformation and is successfully expanding its customer base, especially in streaming and the sports sector."

Next event:

September 25th, 2025: First Half 2025 Results

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2024, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €93 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

[1] At constant exchange rate and perimeter

[2] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (CAPEX), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

