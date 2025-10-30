ATEME: ACTIVITY FOR THE 3RD QUARTER AND THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2025

Q3 2025 REVENUES DOWN -7% (-2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

ACTIVITY DOWN -1% OVER NINE MONTHS (UP +2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

MONTHLY RECURRING REVENUE DOWN -2% YEAR-ON-YEAR

ON TRACK TO IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN 2025 AND TO €22 MILLION EBITDA IN 2027

Revenue (IFRS)

In € thousands 2024 2025 Change Like-for-like[1] Q1 17,729 18,413 +4% +3% Q2 23,034 23,535 +2% +5% Q3 22,408 20,866 -7% -2% 9 months 63,171 62,815 -1% +2%

Q3 and 9 months figures are unaudited

In € thousands 9 months

2024 9 months

2025 Change Like-for-like1 EMEA 27,794 28,442 +2% +3% USA / Canada 16,005 17,796 +11% +16% Latin America 6,750 7,112 +5% +12% Asia Pacific 12,622 9,465 -25% -22% TOTAL 63,171 62,815 -1% +2%

9 months figures are unaudited

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

In € thousands October

2024 October

2025 Change Monthly Recurring Revenue[2] 2,805 2,735 -2%

Alternative performance indicator, not subject to Ateme's statutory auditors' review

Paris, October 30, 2025 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) generated revenues of €20.9 million in the Third Quarter of 2025, down -7% year-on-year (-2% like-for-like).

At the end of the first nine months of 2025, consolidated revenues stood at €62.8 million, down -1% (up +2% like-or-like). As already mentioned in the H1 results, this stability is underpinned by a substantial improvement in the product mix, driven by a significant increase in software sales and a reduction in third-party server sales, which has led to a marked improvement in the margin on direct costs.

EMEA revenues were up +2% (+3% like-for-like) over the first nine months to €28.4 million. This region accounted for 45% of Ateme's total revenues as of September 2025, confirming it the company's largest market;

The US/Canada region confirms its return to growth. Over nine months, revenues stood at €17.8 million, up 11% (+16% like-for-like). Ateme anticipates the commercial recovery to continue in this region;

Asia Pacific revenues declined 25% (-22% like-for-like) over nine months to €9.5 million. In this region, the shift in product mix is most pronounced: hardware sales have dropped significantly compared to the previous fiscal year, allowing software sales to maintain a respectable performance despite the overall decline in revenue;

Revenues in the Latin America region reached €7.1 million by the end of September 2025, up +5% over nine months (+12% like-for-like).

Monthly Recurring Revenues (MRR[2]) were again relatively stable in the Third Quarter 2025, up €23K to €2.735 million in October vs. €2.712 million in July.

Year-on-year, MRR was down by €70 K, or -2%, due to a negative $ effect around €200K. As a reminder, this also reflected the non-renewal of a single sizeable maintenance contract in Q1 2025.

This October MRR translates into an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of €32.8 million.

Outlook & Financial objectives

In the sports sector, Ateme continues to expand its footprint. Following its work with DAZN, a global sports streaming service, on immersive streaming experiences, Ateme has now been selected to provide the distribution infrastructure for Ligue 1+, the new direct-to-consumer service for France's premier football league. The service has already surpassed one million subscribers, underlining its rapid success and the importance of Ateme's technology in enabling reliable and scalable distribution. This reinforces Ateme's growth in sports, where federations and leagues are increasingly diversifying away from traditional broadcasters.

Despite the modest Q3, the company is experiencing excellent sales momentum in all regions, and Q4 is expected to be the strongest quarter of the fiscal year, following the established seasonal pattern.

Meanwhile, operating expenses (opex) remain well-controlled since the company undertook organization and cost optimization initiatives mid-2024. Improving profitability remains the top priority for this year.

We believe 2025 will demonstrate clear progress toward our 2027 main objectives of €22 million in EBITDA and €4 million in Monthly Recurring Revenue. We may achieve this EBITDA at lower revenue than initially projected due to a faster improvement in our product mix.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, comments: "A great deal of good work has been accomplished over the past quarters. We have optimized our costs and organizational structure where possible, all without compromising our innovation capabilities, reorganized our North American go-to-market approach and focused our efforts on the sports and streaming segments. These actions have already driven significant improvements in our H1 results and led to the acquisition of new strategic clients. We now aim to deliver a strong Q4 and demonstrate our ability to sustain this improvement in profitability."

Upcoming event

January 22nd , 2026: FY 2025 Revenues

(after the close of Euronext Paris markets)

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2024, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €93 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

[1] At constant exchange rate and perimeter

[2] Alternative performance indicator, not subject to ATEME's statutory auditors' review: Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (CAPEX), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

