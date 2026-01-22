Anzeige
ATEME: FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 REVENUES

  • Q4 2025 REVENUES UP +8% REPORTED AND +11% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

  • FULL YEAR REVENUES OF €95.6 MILLION, UP +2% REPORTED AND +4% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

  • MONTHLY RECURRING REVENUES UP +2% YEAR-ON-YEAR

  • ON TRACK TO MEET 2027 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

Revenue (IFRS)
in € thousands		FY 2024FY 2025ChangeLike-for-like[1]
9 months63,17162,815-1%+1%
Q430,32732,762+8%+11%
TOTAL93,49895,577+2%+4%

Figures under audit review

Revenue (IFRS)
in € thousands		FY 2024
(12 months)		FY 2025
(12 months)		ChangeLike-for-like1
EMEA40,99543,035+5%+6%
USA / Canada23,97828,336+18%+21%
Asia Pacific17,58413,943-21%-18%
Latin America10,94110,263-6%-1%
TOTAL93,49895,577+2%+4%

Figures under audit review

MRR in € thousandsJan. 2025Jan. 2026Change
Monthly Recurring Revenue[2]2,9542,999+2%

Alternative performance indicator, not subject to statutory auditors' review

Paris, January 22, 2026 - Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700) posted revenues of €32,8 million for the 4th Quarter of 2025, up +8% year-on-year (+11% like-for-like).

Total revenues for the fiscal year to December 31, 2025, stood at €95.6 million, up +2% reported and +4% at constant currency.

  • The EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region was the main contributor representing 45% of the group total, ending 2025 with €43.0 million in revenues, up +5% year-on-year (+6% at constant currency);
  • The USA / Canada region delivered the highest growth with revenues up +18% year-on-year (+21% at constant currency) to €28.4 million. The commercial reorganization implemented at the beginning of 2025 has proven efficient and judging by the expansion of the customer base, this recovery seems sustainable;
  • The Asia Pacific region saw a significant decline in revenues, at -21% and -18% at constant currency, reflecting the strong base effect in 2024 (+36% year-on-year and +41% at constant currency) which was boosted by third party servers;
  • The Latin America region was almost flat, ending with a -6% year-on-year decline (-1% like-for-like) with €10.3 million in revenues.

Monthly recurring revenues (MRR[3]) rose from €2.954 million in January 2025 to €2.999 million in January 2026, reflecting strong MRR creation in the last quarter (+€264 K i.e. +10% in Q4), notably with two very large Enterprise Licenses in Q4, that compensated for the €200 K decline of the MRR during H1 2025 due to the USD impact.

As a result, Ateme begins in 2026 with €36.0 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), representing 38% of 2025 revenues.

Ateme Advances Its Strategy Amid Structural Transformation of the Video Industry

Ateme continues the disciplined execution of its strategy, capitalizing on the structural trends redefining the video industry. The company is strengthening its position in the cloud-native transformation of telecom operators and international media groups, as demonstrated by its strategic collaboration with Telefónica and Google Cloud (read press release: Ateme Powers Telefónica's Cloud-Native VOD Transformation with Google Cloud).

With a truly end-to-end platform, Ateme increases its value to customers by addressing the entire video chain, a competitive advantage confirmed by its large-scale deployment at Viettel, one of Southeast Asia's largest streaming services (read press release: Viettel Deploys Ateme's End-to-End Video Delivery Solution to Power One of Southeast Asia's Largest Streaming Platforms).

Simultaneously, Ateme is accelerating its growth in the sports segment, one of the sector's most resilient and fastest-growing markets. Recent agreements with sports organizations and rights holders, combined with the strong traction seen at major events such as Sportel (October, Monaco) and SportPro (November, Madrid), validate the strategy's relevance and open new opportunities for high-margin recurring revenue.

FY 2025 EBITDA on track towards our 2027 objectives

We believe 2025 will demonstrate clear progress toward our 2027 objectives of €22 million in EBITDA and €4 million in Monthly Recurring Revenue.

Year-end available cash decreased from €9.5 million to €5.3 million, but the company significantly reduced its debt in 2025.

2026 is starting with great conditions:

  • Since our MRR remains relatively stable in Euro despite the USD depreciation in 2025, it will therefore cover a growing portion of our cost base which is partially based on USD;
  • On top of the MRR/ARR, we booked in 2025 a few additional significant orders that will be delivered in 2026, hence starting the year with a few million € of additional backlog vs a year ago;
  • New business opportunities could arise from the recent announcement of the merger between two major competitors, with a significant overlap in their product lines.

Michel Artières, Chairman and CEO of Ateme, commented: "Ateme has achieved a near-perfect year: all regions delivered, the US team is back on the path to growth, we finished in line with our objectives, with the added bonus of a good backlog creation for 2026, and some very nice new clients in streaming and sports on which to build growth (some of which will be the subject of announcements before NAB in April)."

2026 financial calendar

Ateme announces its financial communication agenda for 2026. Each publication will be released after Euronext Paris market closing.

Thursday, March 19, 2026Fiscal-Year 2025 Results (audited)
Thursday, April 16, 20262026 Q1 Revenues (unaudited)
Friday, May 22, 2026General Meeting
Thursday, July 16, 20262026 Q2 Revenues (unaudited)
Thursday, September 10, 2026Half-Year 2026 Results (audited)
Thursday, October 22, 20262026 Q3 Revenues (unaudited)

This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Mathieu Omnes
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr

DISCLAIMER
This press release does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as any offer for sale of or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of Ateme, nor should it, or any part of it, form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever concerning Ateme's assets, activities or shares.
All statements other than historical facts included in this presentation, including without limitations, those regarding Atemes' position, business strategy, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current views and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to impact of external events on customers and suppliers; the effects of competing technologies competition generally in main markets; profitability of the expansion strategy; litigation; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in major businesses; and the effect of future acquisitions and investments.
Ateme expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. These materials are supplied to you solely for your information and may not be copied or distributed to any other person (whether in or outside your organization) or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose.

[1] At constant exchange rate and perimeter

[2] Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

[3] Monthly Recurring Revenue is defined as the sum of (1) the monthly revenue from support contracts in hand, and (2) the monthly revenue from multi-year licensing contracts in hand (capex), and (3) the monthly revenue from license lease contracts (OPEX).

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yG1uYsWclpnFxmqeZ8iabWdnnGiWw2TJbZeXxZSaaZfHm25nmJloZ5WXZnJnlmZt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96117-pr_ateme_revenues-fy-2025_20260122_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
